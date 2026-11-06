IBEX Opens Call for Proposals to Shape 2027 Education Conference

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) has opened its Call for Proposals for the 2027 IBEX Education Conference, inviting marine industry and other professionals to share their expertise behind better boatbuilding. Submissions are due January 4, 2027, for the technical seminar program taking place during IBEX, December 7–9, 2027, at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida.

The 2027 call seeks presentations that turn technical experience into useful professional development for boatbuilders, designers, naval architects, engineers and technicians at all experience levels. IBEX states that proposals should explore how to solve industry challenges through practical guidance, troubleshooting, case studies and improvements to production or service processes. The series also highlights emerging technologies and materials that hold great promise for boatbuilders. In 2027, those will include robotics and AI applications, 3D printing, renewable materials and advances in battery and onboard electrical systems, among other subjects.

“Knowing what materials and technologies are defining the advances in your boat building and repair projects helps us define the subjects that will be the most useful professional development opportunities for the designers, builders, and technicians at the core of the IBEX community,” said Aaron Porter, Editor of Professional BoatBuilder, The IBEX Technical Journal, in a news release.

Educational Seminar Details

IBEX welcomes proposals in the following subject areas:

Technical Innovations (including): 3D printing, AI and robotics in manufacturing, and semi-autonomous and autonomous vessels

3D printing, AI and robotics in manufacturing, and semi-autonomous and autonomous vessels Electrification and Propulsion

Sustainability (including): boat design, regulatory codes, waste reduction and recycling

boat design, regulatory codes, waste reduction and recycling Marine Industry leadership, management, and policy

Marine Electrical and Onboard Systems

Marine Investigations and Surveying

Service Yard, Repair and Refit

Marina and Boatyard Operations

Construction Methods and Materials: including composites and metal

including composites and metal Design and Engineering

Sustainability

Seminars are 90 minutes long and will take place Tuesday through Thursday during the show, according to IBEX. Presentations must be specific to boatbuilding and non-commercial, with no product or service promotion. The focus is on equipping attendees with a clear understanding of technical issues and practical insights they can apply directly to their own work. There is a strong preference for speakers who can share hands-on experience, highlight real world applications and examples, and incorporate live demonstrations that bring key concepts to life.

IBEX is also seeking proposals for speakers and topics for its Main Stage. Located directly on the show floor, the IBEX Main Stage hosts a mix of free educational presentations, panel discussions and Tech Talks led by marine industry experts and business leaders. Topics span emerging technologies such as AI, marine innovation, leadership, workforce development and market trends, as well as business challenges such as trade and supply chains. Sessions provide practical insights and fresh perspectives to help marine professionals strengthen their businesses and prepare for the industry’s future.

Developed in partnership with Professional BoatBuilder, The IBEX Technical Journal and multiple marine industry organizations, the IBEX Education Conference offers training in boat construction, design, service and repair. The broader 2027 education lineup will also include Pre-Conference Sessions on Monday, December 6, according to the organization, followed by the Seminar Series, Free Main Stage Offerings, & Tech Talks on the Main Stage during the three-day show.

To submit a seminar proposal, visit www.ibexshow.com/ibex-call-for-proposals by the January 4, 2027 deadline. Questions about educational programming may be directed to Aaron Porter at aaron@ibexshow.com.