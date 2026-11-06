MasterCraft and RealTruck’s Custom Truck-and-Boat Build to Be Auctioned for Charity

100% of the Hammer Price of the Iconic 1975 MasterCraft Stars & Stripes Boat with Matching Custom Chevrolet Colorado by RealTruck will go to Building Homes for Heroes.

Multi-Platinum Selling Country Singer Warren Zeiders Will Step Onto the Auction Block to Help Sell the Pairing.

MasterCraft Boat Company, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., and RealTruck, American truck accessory brand, announced that the reimagined and customized Chevrolet Colorado paired with MasterCraft’s iconic 1975 “Stars & Stripes” ski boat will be up for auction during Barrett-Jackson’s 2027 Scottsdale Auction, January 23-31 at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

Before crossing the auction block, the pairing will take center stage during the opening weekend of Barrett-Jackson’s 2027 Scottsdale Auction, according to the boat company, where MasterCraft will sponsor the VIP Guest event. The custom truck and restored Stars & Stripes boat will be displayed for an exclusive gathering of hundreds of high-profile collectors and enthusiasts, offering guests an early look at the one-of-a-kind builds. MasterCraft will also have one of its newest X series models on display.

With Barrett-Jackson waiving all fees and commissions, 100% of the hammer price from the sale of the pairing will benefit Building Homes for Heroes, according to the boat company, a national nonprofit that builds and modifies homes and gifts them, mortgage-free to veterans, first responders and their families. The organization is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026 and will mark another major milestone on Dec. 16 in Dallas, Texas, with the gifting of its 500th home.

Raising Awareness

Warner Records artist Warren Zeiders, who has been closely involved in the project, will continue to use his platform surrounding the builds and auction to help raise awareness and funds for Building Homes for Heroes and its mission. Zeiders will join Barrett-Jackson Chairman and CEO Craig Jackson on the auction block to help drive bids for the pairing, according to the boat company. In addition to taking home the pairing, the winning bidder will receive VIP concert tickets, an exclusive meet-and-greet experience with Zeiders and a personally signed guitar.

“Working with RealTruck on this project has been a great partnership and a fun way to celebrate the American spirit through our shared craftsmanship and performance,” said Krista Schipner, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., in a news release. “Barrett-Jackson is the next step in that collaboration. We’re excited to be part of the Scottsdale event, from sponsoring the VIP Guest experience to seeing this unique pairing cross the auction block. The Stars & Stripes is such a special piece of MasterCraft history, and we hope it finds a new home with someone who appreciates the story behind it. Knowing it’s all supporting Building Homes for Heroes makes it even more meaningful.”

“Having debuted a series of unique builds on the auction block this past year, returning with this truck marks an exciting next chapter in our commitment to innovation in aftermarket customization,” added Lee Riser, Vice President of Marketing for RealTruck. “Partnering with MasterCraft on this Americana-themed collaboration is such a fitting tribute to the American craftsmanship that defines both companies, and the auction proceeds will allow us to support a great national organization.”

The Scottsdale Auction in January will broadcast live on History and FYI, Barrett-Jackson.com and Barrett-Jackson’s YouTube channel.