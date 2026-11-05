Caymas Boats Hauls In a KICKER Marine Audio Sound Deal

Caymas Boats has partnered with KICKER Marine Audio to add the company’s sound systems to its fresh-water line of boats.

The agreement was arranged by KICKER’s new OEM Marine Sales Manager, Will Cherry. “Alex NeSmith and the team at Caymas made it easy for me to get my feet wet with KICKER in my new role,” said Cherry in a news release. “We are working first with Caymas’ fresh water line of boats from 18-22’ offering different levels of equipment from entry-level to premium, based on the boat size and customer or dealer preference.”

KICKER, a leader in the 12-volt automotive, Powersports, and truck audio business for over 50 years, made the marine industry its focus for top-quality and concert sound over 20 years ago and has since built its on-water reputation for engineered design, durability, customer service and refined sound—as well as volume, according to the company. That was the bait and made KICKER a good catch for the Caymas brand. All KICKER Marine Audio equipment is designed and built to Real Marine® specifications that exceed all industry standards, including waterproofing, durable and salt-fog tested components.

“Our customers expect the best,” said Ben Dorton, VP Sales & Marketing at Caymas Boats, in the news release. “and that includes the audio experience on the water. KICKER has a strong reputation for great sound and durability, which made this partnership an easy decision. We’re excited to offer a premium audio package that lets our owners enjoy their favorite music whether they’re fishing a tournament, cruising the lake, or just relaxing at the dock.”