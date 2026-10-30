NMMA to Host American Boating Leadership Summit in Fall 2027

NMMA will host a new gathering of recreational boating industry leaders in the nation’s capital next fall. The American Boating Leadership Summit is set for Sept. 28-29, 2027, in Washington, D.C.

The summit will bring together NMMA board members, industry executives and strategic partners to work through shared priorities and look for ways to grow recreational boating, according to the organization. Board meetings, including a special joint session of NMMA’s divisional boards, will anchor the program.

The timing gives the industry a chance to make its case early. Attendees will meet with members of the new Congress, administration officials and federal agency leaders, according to the organization, scheduled for May 17-19, 2027.

The day-and-a-half program will include:

NMMA board meetings and a joint divisional board session to set association and industry priorities

Administration and federal agency speakers on federal priorities and opportunities for recreational boating

Roundtable discussions on economic and consumer trends, business insights and relationship building

Venue, registration and program details will be announced later.