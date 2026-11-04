Whisper Marine Acquires Heyday Boats from Brunswick

Whisper Marine, LLC has acquired Heyday Boats, the wake and surf boat brand, from Brunswick Corporation. The acquisition is Whisper Marine’s third in less than a year, following the December 2025 purchase of Qwest Pontoons and the June 2026 acquisition of Crownline Boats, and expands the company’s marine portfolio into the wake and surf segment.

“We’re excited to take on Heyday and to bring wake and surf into the Whisper Marine family,” said Paul Hoilman, Chief Operating Officer of Whisper USA, in a news release. “Heyday has done something a lot of brands haven’t: it has made the sport reachable for families who never thought a surf boat was in the cards. That is exactly the kind of brand we want to build on, and it fits naturally alongside Crownline, Navion and Whisper Pontoons.”

“Heyday has built a loyal following among dealers and customers, and we are proud of the team that helped establish the brand. We believe Whisper Marine is well positioned to lead the next chapter of Heyday’s growth and success,” added Vittorio Bichucher, President of Brunswick Corporation’s Venture Boat Group.

The Future of Heyday Boats

Whisper Marine states that it will manufacture Heyday boats at Crownline’s facility in West Frankfort, Ill., where Crownline has delivered more than 90,000 boats and water tests every boat on Lake Crownline.

The acquisition also expands Whisper Marine’s dealer network. The company states that it will work with existing Heyday dealers to keep the brand in their showrooms and on the water, and Heyday gives dealers already carrying Crownline, Navion or Whisper Pontoons a way to add an affordable wake and surf line.

“Our dealers are the heart of this business,” Hoilman said in the news release. “To Heyday dealers, our message is simple: we’re committed to this brand, we’re going to invest in it, and we want to grow with you. And for the dealers who already carry our boats, Heyday is a way to bring a new kind of buyer onto the lot. In less than a year we’ve gone from one pontoon line to a full family of American-built boats, and we’re just getting started.”