Sundance Marine Expands Into RV Market

Sundance Marine, Grand Junction’s full-service marine dealership, is expanding into the recreational vehicle market and rebranding as Sundance Marine & RV. The dealership now offers RV sales, financing, service and storage, following owner Jeff Taylor’s July 2026 acquisition of the business.

New and pre-owned inventory includes Adventurer Campers truck campers and Forest River Ibex travel trailers. The dealership states that its expanded service department works on all makes and models of RVs, and gated outdoor storage is available for RVs, boats and vehicles.

Boat sales, brokerage, service, parts and the pro shop continue alongside the new RV operation.

“Grand Junction is a hub for outdoor recreation, and we want Western Slope families to have a dependable place for both their water and camping needs,” said Jeff Taylor, owner of Sundance Marine & RV, in a news release. “We’re building on what Ron and his team created, and we want to be your one-stop for however you spend time outdoors.”

Taylor, a Colorado native, has spent more than 30 years in automotive and RV dealerships. That included owning HWY34 RV in Greeley and Peak Kia North in Windsor and buying Pikes Peak Traveland RV in Colorado Springs in 2024, according to the dealership.

Sundance Marine & RV is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2291 Tall Grass Drive in Grand Junction.