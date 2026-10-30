The Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort Announces $60 Million-Plus Renovation

The Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort, the official host hotel for the Association of Marina Industries (AMI) Conference & Expo in 2027, 2028 and 2029, is undergoing a $60 million-plus property improvement and brand renovation following its acquisition by Columbia Sussex Corporation in September 2025.

Located directly on Daytona Beach’s Atlantic shoreline and conveniently across from the Ocean Center convention complex, the 744-room resort is undertaking a comprehensive, phased renovation encompassing both hotel towers, all guest rooms and suites, corridors, the lobby, public spaces, food and beverage outlets, meeting facilities and recreational areas. The work is being completed in phases to allow the hotel to remain open throughout the renovation, according to the organization, with improvements scheduled to continue through December 2028.

Official Renovation Timeline

The hotel’s planned improvements will take place in four phases:

Fall 2026 – Spring 2027: North Tower guest rooms, corridors and lobby.

North Tower guest rooms, corridors and lobby. Summer 2027 – December 2027: South Tower guest rooms, corridors and lobby.

South Tower guest rooms, corridors and lobby. 2028: Renovations to food and beverage outlets and meeting space.

Renovations to food and beverage outlets and meeting space. December 2028: Expected completion of the full renovation scope.

AMI states that the completed improvements are intended to deliver a refreshed, contemporary hospitality experience while maintaining the resort’s signature beachfront setting.

“An investment of this scale demonstrates a commitment to the long-term future of this important Daytona Beach property,” said Rick Chapman, CMM and Chair of the Association of Marina Industries, in a news release. “As we prepare to welcome our industry to Daytona Beach over the next three years, it is exciting to see these significant improvements planned throughout the hotel. We look forward to sharing the destination’s oceanfront setting, hospitality and evolving amenities with our attendees.”