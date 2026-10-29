Women Turn Fishing Lessons into Winning Catches at LLGF Keys University

Women from Florida and beyond turned fishing lessons into memorable catches at the award-winning Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing (LLGF) Keys University and Fishing Fever Tournament, held October 16-18, 2026, at the Elks Lodge in Tavernier. Combining hands-on instruction with guided inshore and offshore fishing, participants hooked 85 fish aboard seven boats during the friendly competition.

Highlights included a first time ever sailfish release by Takoda Ott of Fort Myers. Despite sporty seas, LLGF states that every boat caught fish.

Fishing Fever Tournament Winners

First Place Offshore: Mary Ann Dineen, Fort Myers, FL – 10.4 lb. kingfish aboard Poppa Wahoo.

Second Place Offshore: Anna Tassia Butler, Islamorada, FL – 10.1 lb. blackfin tuna aboard Sea Horse.

Third Place Offshore: Jane Koppenaal, Key West, FL – 10.1 lb. mutton snapper aboard Poppa Wahoo.

Top Offshore Release: Takoda Ott, Fort Myers, FL – sailfish released aboard Poppa Wahoo.

First Place Inshore: Zaida Diaz, Miami, FL – 20-inch ladyfish with Blackwater Charters, Capt. Eric Scoble.

Second Place Inshore: Ana Bardales, Miami, FL – 19.5-inch sea trout with Blackwater Charters, Capt. Eric Scoble.

Third Place Inshore: Pat Kucera, Clearwater, FL – 18-inch jack crevalle with Blackwater Charters, Capt. Dylan Scoble.

The weekend opened Friday with a lively meet-and-greet. Saturday’s seminar featured fishing basics with Capt. Lee Lavery, offshore techniques with Capt. Jeanne Towne, conservation instruction from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and inshore fishing with Capt. Rob Modys. Hands-on stations gave participants opportunities to practice fish release techniques, knot tying, bait rigging, spin casting, net casting, fly casting and gaffing grapefruits, according to the organization. A second networking gathering took place at the Islamorada Shrimp Shack.

Optional fishing trips on Friday and Sunday brought those lessons to life. Working with professional captains and guides, participants caught species including sailfish, mahi, blackfin tuna, mutton snapper, kingfish, cero mackerel, amberjack, yellowtail snapper, sea trout, mangrove snapper and more, according to the organization.

“Almost every fish in the sea counts in the Fishing Fever competition,” said Betty Bauman, founder of Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!, in a news release. “It’s a fun way for beginners and casual anglers to learn, build confidence and have a chance to bring home a prize.”

LLGF Keys University Fishing Highlights

On Friday, aboard Sea Horse, LLGF states that anglers caught nine mahi, three blackfin tuna and five skipjack tuna. Anna Tassia Butler of Islamorada earned Second Place Offshore with a 10.1 lb. blackfin tuna.

Aboard Poppa Wahoo, Mary Ann Dineen of Fort Myers secured First Place Offshore with a 10.4 lb. kingfish. Other catches included blackfin tuna, mahi, yellowtail snapper, rainbow runners and bonito, according to the organization. Dineen and grandson Takoda Ott teamed up to land a 48.8 lb. amberjack. The remarkable catch was ineligible for an award because two anglers shared the fight.

Aboard Blackwater Charters with Capt. Dylan Scoble, catches included sea trout, jack crevalle, mangrove snapper, catfish and ladyfish. Pat Kucera of Clearwater earned Third Place Inshore with an 18-inch jack crevalle, according to the organization. Monica Maslack of Fort Lauderdale battled a 27-inch snook that escaped at the boat.

On Sunday, aboard Blackwater Charters with Capt. Eric Scoble, LLGF states that Zaida Diaz of Miami claimed First Place Inshore with a 20-inch ladyfish. On her first fishing trip, Ana Bardales of Miami earned Second Place Inshore with a 19.5-inch sea trout. The group caught seven sea trout measuring 11 to 19.5 inches, plus a needlefish.

Blackwater Charters with Capt. Dylan Scoble included an 11-inch mangrove snapper, a blue runner, three nurse sharks and a bull shark, according to the organization, all of which were released.

Aboard Sea Horse, anglers caught two kingfish weighing 4.4 and 6.2 lbs., along with three cero mackerel.

And finally, aboard Poppa Wahoo, Jane Koppenaal of Key West earned Third Place Offshore with a 10.1 lb. mutton snapper. Takoda Ott of Fort Myers released a sailfish to claim Top Offshore Release and also caught an 8.8 lb. mutton snapper, according to the organization. Other catches included yellowtail snapper, rainbow runners, yellow jack and blackfin tuna.