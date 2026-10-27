Highfield Boats Launches New Professional Division, Highfield PRT

Highfield Boats recently created Highfield PRT (Patrol / Rescue / Tactical), a dedicated division for professional marine users. PRT builds on Highfield’s established strengths in aluminum RIB manufacturing, engineering and global distribution, and extends the brand beyond the recreational sector into the professional market.

The division has been set up specifically for professional projects that demand a high level of performance, customization and reliability, according to the company, including law enforcement, search and rescue, patrol, military and commercial operations.

Highfield states that the PRT division will be led by two key members of the Highfield Boats team. Julien Carussi, founder of Highfield Boats, will take on the role of CEO of Highfield PRT. Stefanie Sun moves from her position as Supply Chain Director at Highfield Boats to Director of Operations at Highfield PRT.

“Highfield has been quietly delivering boats for professional users for several years now, from rescue services to patrol and workboat operators,” Julien Carussi, CEO of Highfield PRT, said in a news release. “Those projects have grown steadily in number and in scope, and it has become clear there is a real gap in the market for robust, well-built aluminium RIBs at the right value. With Highfield PRT, we are structuring ourselves to fill that gap and to become a major player in the professional segment.”

Three Product Ranges

The PRT portfolio is made up of three product lines – VIPER, RAPTOR and SENTINEL – each designed for specific operational needs.

VIPER – Rapid Deployment Inflatables

3.8–5.8 m (12’6”–19’2”)

VIPER boats are lightweight inflatable platforms for military, paramilitary and emergency users who need mobility, flexibility, and simple operation. They are designed for rapid deployment and field inflation and are light enough to be transported by vehicle or aircraft. Features include high load capacity relative to platform size, adaptable rigging for military or emergency configurations, and a shallow draft for beach access. The range includes the VPR380, VPR420, VPR470 and VPR580.

RAPTOR – Heavy-duty RIBs

6.6–8.7 m (21’8”–28’7”)

RAPTOR is a range of durable professional RIBs built for patrol, rescue, boarding and multi-role utility missions in demanding maritime environments. Applications include maritime patrol and coast guard operations, search and rescue, boarding and vessel inspection, ship-borne deployment as a tender or rescue craft, and fishery control and law enforcement. The range includes the RPT660, RPT760 and RPT860.

SENTINEL – Air or foam-filled D-tube RIBs

6–11 m (20’2”–36’1”)

SENTINEL boats are D-tube intervention platforms that combine deck space, endurance and mission adaptability for institutional, professional and military operators. Uses include military intervention and assault support, diver support and underwater operations, troop transport and rapid insertion, command support and offshore patrol, and search and rescue and coast guard operations. The range includes the SNT600, SNT660, SNT760, SNT900 and SNT1100.

“At PRT, we don’t just deliver a boat – we deliver an integrated marine solution that helps professional operators successfully complete their missions at sea,” Stefanie Sun, Director of Operations at Highfield PRT, said in the news release. “Every boat is backed by our support throughout its service life, from product selection and customization to technical support, training, spare parts and after-sales service. Our goal is simple: to deliver reliable, mission-ready solutions that keep professional operators performing when it matters most.”