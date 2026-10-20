NMRA Elects Three New Directors

Krystina SkiboOctober 20, 2026
nmra
New NMRA Board Member Wylie Jones.

The National Marine Representatives Association (NMRA) elected three members to the Board of Directors during the Association’s annual General Membership Meeting at IBEX two weeks ago.

Joining the NMRA Board for a three-year term is sales representative Wylie Jones of William F.  Miller & Associates. He covers the East Coast of Florida as well as the southern part of the state and was a 2023 recipient of a Boating Industry 40 Under 40 Award.

Sales representatives Chris Martorana (The Merifield Company) and Spencer Talbot (ComMar Sales) were re-elected to serve additional three-year terms on the NMRA Board during the meeting.

Krystina SkiboOctober 20, 2026

Related Articles

boat show

Newport International Boat Show’s 55th Event Draws Strong Attendance

October 19, 2026
syspro

Fairline Yachts Selects Syspro for Precision Operations

October 19, 2026
mastercraft

MasterCraft Adds Bohner Lacefield Marine to Dealer Network

October 19, 2026
The Discover Boating DTX Boat Show

NMMA Announces The Discover Boating DTX Boat Show

October 16, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance (opens in a new tab)
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.