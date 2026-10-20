NMRA Elects Three New Directors

The National Marine Representatives Association (NMRA) elected three members to the Board of Directors during the Association’s annual General Membership Meeting at IBEX two weeks ago.

Joining the NMRA Board for a three-year term is sales representative Wylie Jones of William F. Miller & Associates. He covers the East Coast of Florida as well as the southern part of the state and was a 2023 recipient of a Boating Industry 40 Under 40 Award.

Sales representatives Chris Martorana (The Merifield Company) and Spencer Talbot (ComMar Sales) were re-elected to serve additional three-year terms on the NMRA Board during the meeting.