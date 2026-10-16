Applications Open for 2027 MarineShift360 Impact Accelerator

Marine Futures has opened applications for the 2027 MarineShift360 Impact Accelerator Program. The ten-month program is offered at no cost to participants and helps marine businesses reduce environmental impact and make better design, purchasing and investment decisions.

Now entering its third year, the program has supported innovation across the marine sector, according to the organization, from RNLI lifeboats and BAR Technologies’ wind-powered propulsion to Gurit’s composite materials, MobyFly’s electric hydrofoils and nlcomp’s recyclable composites.

Delivered by Marine Futures and underwritten by 11th Hour Racing, the program offers tailored support with lifecycle assessment, sustainability strategy, materials and supply chains, alongside access to the MarineShift360 tool. Participants also receive a funded internship and access to a network of suppliers, specialists and fellow participants, according to the organization.

MarineShift360 Helping Marine Businesses Reduce Environmental Impact

The program aims to develop flagship projects that demonstrate how marine businesses can reduce environmental impact, according to the organization, with lessons others across the industry can apply. All applications are welcome that cover low-impact vessels, materials and manufacturing, circular economy approaches and improvements to existing operations.

Ollie Taylor, Director of Marine Futures, said in a news release, “A lifeboat operator and a composites manufacturer face very different decisions. What they both need is evidence of where they can make the biggest difference, and the expertise to act on it. The organizations we’ve worked with show how widely this approach can be applied across the marine industry. For 2027, we want to hear from teams with a specific problem to solve, the commitment to do the work and a willingness to share what they learn. The program gives them the specialist expertise and practical support to turn that evidence into changes in their business.”

Marine Futures states that it will publish the full findings from the 2026 projects in a series of case studies in December.

Creating a Better Future

Jeremy Pochman, co-founder and CEO of 11th Hour Racing, said in the news release, “Marine businesses’ decisions today shape their environmental impact for years to come. We want that impact considered alongside cost and performance. By funding this work and sharing the findings, we’re giving businesses evidence to inform design, purchasing, and investment decisions, and tools for them to lead by example and create a path for others.”

Selection will consider measurable environmental benefit, the distinctiveness of the project, the team’s capacity and commitment and its need for external support, according to the organization. Participants must commit time and an internal team to the program and share their outcomes publicly.

Applications close on December 31. Shortlisted organizations will be interviewed in January, with the final selection announced by the end of January 2027. The program begins in February, with support tailored to each organization’s project and capacity.

Read the 2027 application guide for full programme details and requirements. Apply through the online application form.