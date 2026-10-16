IYBA Names Julian Gowing as Digital Services Lead

The International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA) has just appointed Julian Gowing as its Digital Services Lead. He will oversee IYBA’s digital platforms including Yachtr, Yachtbroker.org and Boatdox.org, helping members maximize the technology tools and services available to them.

Born in England and a Florida resident for the past decade, Julian has spent years traveling throughout North America, working closely with yacht brokers, dealers and marine businesses to better understand their needs and help them succeed in an increasingly digital marketplace.

“We’re very excited to have Julian aboard,” said IYBA Chief Operating Officer Paul Flannery in a news release. “With more than 16 years in the marine digital space and 30 years in the marine industry, Julian brings a unique combination of industry knowledge, technical expertise, and strong relationships throughout the brokerage community.”

“Whether you’re looking for assistance with digital marketing, listing management, documentation workflows, or simply want to get more value from IYBA’s technology offerings, I am here to help,” Gowing added.