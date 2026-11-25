Just months after acquiring NauticStar, Boater’s World Manufacturing Group (BWMG), part of the Outdoor Network family of companies, hosted a special employee appreciation event celebrating the manufacturing team and the completion of the first NauticStar boat to roll off the newly revamped production line.

Held at the BWMG manufacturing facility in North Carolina, the event recognized the associates whose hard work and commitment helped transform the facility and bring boat production back to life.

Since the acquisition, the team has undertaken an extensive improvement program throughout the operation, according to the company, revitalizing everything from office space and manufacturing areas to the parts warehouse and production processes.

“What has happened here in just a few short months is extraordinary,” said Tom D’Azevedo, Chairman of the Board, in a news release. “This wasn’t simply about restarting a production line. We needed to rebuild and improve the facility, bring together the right people and establish the processes and standards that will define the future of NauticStar. Our associates embraced that challenge, and this first boat is a testament to what they’ve accomplished.”

Celebrating NauticStar’s Progress

Among those who were recognized was Director of Operations Chuck Mooney, specifically for his leadership in overseeing the transformation and assembling a team.

“Chuck and this team have moved mountains,” said D’Azevedo in the news release. “They didn’t just get a manufacturing operation running. They’ve created a culture around doing things the right way. The pride our associates have put into this first boat is evident in every detail.”

The highlight of the event was the unveiling and traditional christening of the first NauticStar produced under the company’s new ownership.

Outdoor Network founders and owners Tom and Billye D’Azevedo, joined by members of their immediate family and the NauticStar team, commemorated the occasion with the traditional breaking of a bottle of champagne before taking the 214 Bay on its inaugural ride, according to the news release.

“Seeing that first boat on the water was an incredibly proud moment,” D’Azevedo added in the news release. “The quality and attention to detail exceeded our expectations. But what makes us most proud are the people behind it. This team has put an incredible amount of work into getting us here, and we’re just getting started.”