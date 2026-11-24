MasterCraft Boat Company, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., will introduce its MasterCraft Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Program in early 2027, bringing a new level of manufacturer-backed confidence and support to the pre-owned towboat market.

By extending the brand’s standards of quality and customer care beyond the original purchase, MasterCraft states that it aims to redefine expectations for the pre-owned boat-buying experience while creating new opportunities for customers to enter the MasterCraft family.

“At MasterCraft, our commitment to our customers doesn’t end with the first sale,” said Jim Brown, President of MasterCraft, in a news release. “We’ve spent decades setting the standard for quality, performance and innovation on the water. Now, we’re taking that same leadership mindset into the pre-owned market, creating a more confident path to MasterCraft ownership and reinforcing the long-term value of our brand.”

Certified Pre-Owned Program Details

The planned program will establish a manufacturer-backed certification framework for qualifying pre-owned MasterCraft boats through a network of authorized dealerships, according to the company. It is designed to provide customers with greater peace of mind while supporting participating dealers with a differentiated approach to the pre-owned market.

Once the program launches, the Certified Pre-Owned boats will be listed on the recently launched MasterCraft Trader platform, according to the company, where consumers can browse new and pre-owned inventory from dealers worldwide by model, model year, colorways, features and options.

The MasterCraft Certified Pre-Owned Program is expected to begin rolling out during the 2027 boat show season. Additional program details and participating dealership information will be announced closer to launch.