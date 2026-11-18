Recreational marina owner and operator Suntex Marina Investors LLC (Suntex) recently announced the official acquisition of, and plans to redevelop, Lincoln Harbor Marina, a waterfront marina located on the Hudson River at 1500 Harbor Boulevard, Weehawken Township, New Jersey.

“From the beginning, our vision for Lincoln Harbor Marina has been to create an exceptional marina experience that complements the energy and vibrancy of New York Harbor,” said Steve Israel and Jake Israel, representatives of the seller, in a news release. “Suntex shares that vision, and we believe the strong synergies between Lincoln Harbor Marina and Liberty Landing Marina will create an unmatched experience for boaters throughout the region. With Lincoln Harbor Marina’s premier waterfront location directly across from Hudson Yards and Midtown Manhattan, this redevelopment represents an exciting opportunity to further elevate one of the harbor’s most distinctive boating destinations.”

The marina is planned to feature 248 wet slips accommodating vessels from 36 to 110 feet, according to the company, with an average vessel length of approximately 45 feet. Current redevelopment plans include a marina office along with customer amenities such as restrooms and showers, creating a modern, welcoming environment for boaters.

“Lincoln Harbor Marina represents another important investment in one of the nation’s premier boating markets,” said Sam Chavers, Senior Vice President of Coastal Operations, Suntex Marinas, in the news release. “Our vision is to thoughtfully redevelop the property while preserving what makes this location unique and enhancing the overall experience for our customers. We look forward to creating a marina that reflects the high standards our boaters have come to expect from Suntex.”