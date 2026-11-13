The Marine Industry Has Been Counting Boats. Maybe We Should Be Counting Something Else.

By Mark Overbye

We love numbers in the marine industry.

Retail registrations, wholesale shipments, market share, dealer inventory, average selling prices, gross margins and days on floorplan. We measure almost everything.

And every year, we gather those numbers, study the trends, compare ourselves against the competition and attempt to predict what’s coming next. It’s important work.

But I’ve been wondering whether we’re overlooking something: what if some of the most important numbers in boating aren’t the ones we’ve been measuring?

Because selling more boats and building a healthier boating industry aren’t necessarily the same thing. And understanding that distinction may be one of the biggest opportunities in front of us.

We’ve Become Very Good at Measuring Yesterday

Most of the numbers we study tell us what already happened.

How many boats were sold, how much inventory remains, which categories gained share, which manufacturers grew and which dealers performed. It’s useful information, but essentially a rearview mirror.

It tells us where we’ve been, not necessarily where we’re going.

Imagine running a dealership where you knew exactly how many boats you sold last month but couldn’t tell how many customers quietly disappeared during the sales process. Or how many first-time buyers became lifelong boaters. Or how many owners were considering leaving boating altogether.

We can tell you precisely how many boats crossed the finish line, but we often know remarkably little about what happened to everyone else.

The Customer We Never Counted

Consider a family shopping for its first boat. They visit a dealership, they browse the website, they watch videos, they compare models, they ask questions and maybe they even take a demo ride. Then they disappear.

No sale, no registration and no market-share contribution. From an industry data perspective, they barely existed. But something important happened.

A potential boating family considered joining our industry and decided against it. Why? Was it price, complexity, intimidation, financing or a poor dealership experience?

Perhaps nobody followed up. Perhaps they discovered a vacation was easier. We don’t know, and that’s the problem.

We spend enormous energy studying the people who bought boats and surprisingly little understanding the people who almost did.

Imagine what we could learn if we changed that.

Retention May Be Our Most Important Growth Metric

We celebrate new boaters. And we should. But what happens after the first purchase?

Does the family use its boat regularly? Does ownership become easier or harder? Do service costs surprise them? Does the boat deliver the experience they imagined? Do they buy another boat? Or quietly exit boating?

Every customer we lose creates another customer we must replace just to remain even. That’s a difficult way to grow an industry.

Consider two dealerships. One sells 200 boats annually but struggles to keep customers engaged after delivery. Another sells 175 boats but builds extraordinary owner relationships, generates referrals and retains customers through multiple purchase cycles.

Which business is healthier? Which is worth more? Which is better positioned for the next downturn?

Unit sales alone won’t answer those questions, but customer retention might.

We Need To Stop Confusing Activity With Progress

This problem extends beyond retail. Manufacturers measure production, sales representatives measure orders, dealers measure leads, marketing departments measure impressions and service departments measure labor hours.

Everyone has a scoreboard. But activity isn’t necessarily progress.

A manufacturer can increase shipments while dealer inventory becomes dangerously heavy. A dealer can generate more leads while conversion deteriorates. A marketing campaign can produce enormous traffic without generating profitable customers. A service department can bill more hours while owners become increasingly frustrated.

The numbers look impressive. Until they don’t.

Perhaps the better question isn’t how much activity we’re generating. It’s how much lasting value we’re creating.

The Ownership Experience is an Economic Engine

Boating has an advantage many industries would envy. Our products create experiences people remember for a lifetime.

A child’s first successful waterski run. A sunrise fishing trip. An afternoon with three generations aboard. A spontaneous evening cruise that becomes a family tradition. These experiences are the reason our industry exists. Yet, much of our business infrastructure concentrates on getting the boat sold.

What if we applied that same energy to ensuring the owner actually enjoys it? Owner education, service accessibility, on-water events, community building, simpler maintenance, better communication and faster problem resolution all matter.

Every positive ownership experience increases the likelihood of another boating experience. Another referral, another purchase and another generation introduced to the water.

That’s not merely customer service. That’s market development.

Manufacturers Have A Bigger Role To Play

For decades, manufacturers have competed primarily through products, innovation, pricing and distribution. Those things still matter, but imagine competing on the success of the customers and dealerships you serve.

Not simply how many boats you ship, but how many satisfied owners you create, how many first-time buyers remain active, how efficiently dealers turn inventory, how quickly warranty issues are resolved, how much repeat business your products generate and how effectively your dealer network introduces new people to boating.

That changes the relationship.

The manufacturer becomes more than a supplier. It becomes a partner in building a stronger retail business and a healthier boating population. And that may prove more valuable than another feature on the specification sheet.

The Numbers I’d Like to See

If I could add a handful of measurements to our industry’s annual report card, I’d start here:

First-time buyer conversion. How many genuinely interested prospects become boat owners?

How many genuinely interested prospects become boat owners? Owner retention. How many boating households remain active after three, five and ten years?

How many boating households remain active after three, five and ten years? Customer lifetime value. How much economic activity does an owner generate through purchases, service, accessories and referrals?

How much economic activity does an owner generate through purchases, service, accessories and referrals? Ownership satisfaction. Not simply whether someone liked the buying experience, but whether boating delivered what they expected.

Not simply whether someone liked the buying experience, but whether boating delivered what they expected. Industry exits. How many households leave boating, and why?

These measurements would be difficult to standardize. They would require cooperation among manufacturers, dealers, industry associations and perhaps other participants.

But imagine what they could reveal. We might discover that the greatest opportunity isn’t increasing market share. It’s increasing the market.

The Next Great Growth Strategy

I don’t believe the future of boating depends solely on lower interest rates, better weather or the next product innovation. Those things will help, but sustainable growth requires something more fundamental.

More people discovering boating. More people enjoying boating. More people staying in boating. And more people introducing someone else to boating.

That’s an entirely different way to think about growth.

Instead of asking only how many boats we can sell this year, imagine asking how many boating families we can create over the next decade. Instead of measuring success exclusively through transactions, imagine measuring the relationships and experiences those transactions produce. Instead of fighting endlessly for a larger slice of the same pie, imagine working together to make the pie bigger.

The opportunity is enormous. And unlike interest rates, weather or consumer confidence, much of it is within our control.

What The Data Can’t Tell Us

I love this industry’s numbers. I’ve spent much of my career building boats, building brands and trying to understand what makes customers buy. Data helps us make better decisions, but numbers become dangerous when we mistake them for the entire story.

A registration tells us a boat was sold, but it doesn’t tell us whether a family fell in love with boating. A shipment tells us a manufacturer produced something, but it doesn’t tell us whether a dealer made money. A market-share report tells us who won the transaction, but it doesn’t tell us whether the industry won another lifelong customer.

Those distinctions matter because the ultimate measure of our industry’s success isn’t simply how many boats we put on the water. It’s how many people we inspire to keep coming back.

And perhaps it’s time we started counting them.

Mark Overbye is a marine industry entrepreneur, boat builder, writer and business alchemist. Founder of Moomba, Gekko and Anthem Boats, CEO of Anthem Marine and Chairman of the USA Waterski and Wake Sports Foundation, he explores the intersection of innovation, consumer behavior, leadership and the future of the marine industry.