Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful Launches River ROVer

Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful® (KTnRB) recently launched the River ROVer™, an innovative cleanup initiative that removes floating litter and debris from waterways throughout the Tennessee River watershed. With support from Yamaha Rightwaters and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), KTnRB combines remote-operated debris collection technology with a specially engineered vessel to expand cleanup efforts near dams and to educate communities about the far-reaching impacts of waterway pollution.

Project leaders launched the program on Tuesday, Nov. 10, with a demo cleanup at Volunteer Landing, according to the organization, a downtown riverfront park in Knoxville, Tenn. near the headwaters of the Tennessee River.

River ROVer Addresses Environmental Challenges

The River ROVer addresses a larger environmental challenge: litter that enters local waterways doesn’t necessarily stay there. Stormwater runoff carries trash from streets and neighborhoods into nearby creeks, lakes and rivers, where currents can transport debris across county and state lines. KTnRB states that litter originating in the Tennessee River watershed can eventually travel through the Ohio and Mississippi rivers, contributing to marine debris pollution as far away as the Gulf.

By bringing together KTnRB’s conservation expertise, Yamaha’s marine engineering capabilities and TVA’s operational and financial support, the River ROVer takes a collaborative approach to protecting the Tennessee River watershed while encouraging communities to prevent litter before it reaches the water.

“The Tennessee River connects communities across seven states within its watershed, and the litter that enters our waterways doesn’t stop at county or state lines,” said Kathleen Gibi, Executive Director of Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful, in a news release. “Trash that washes into a storm drain or creek today can become someone else’s problem miles downstream tomorrow. True to the innovative nature of our nonprofit, the River ROVer gives us a pioneering approach to removing that debris. It also demonstrates why preventing litter in the first place is so important. We’re grateful to Yamaha Rightwaters and TVA for helping bring this project to life.”

The River ROVer project began in 2023, according to the organization, when Keep America Beautiful® donated a remote-operated vehicle (ROV) capable of collecting debris from the water’s surface to KTnRB. Recognizing the potential to expand the device’s effectiveness, Yamaha began engineering a specialized vessel to support its deployment and operation, with the ability to cover areas previously unreachable by KTnRB volunteers. Yamaha recently donated that vessel, along with a Yamaha outboard motor and trailer, giving KTnRB a dedicated platform to conduct waterway cleanups.

Protecting the Tennessee River

KTnRB states that it will manage River ROVer operations and coordinate with TVA to conduct cleanup activities near dams throughout the Tennessee River watershed. TVA has also awarded KTnRB a $57,000 grant to support River ROVer crew operations and a public education campaign focused on the movement of litter through interconnected waterways.

“Protecting the Tennessee River and the communities that depend on it is a shared responsibility,” said Paul Pearman, TVA Senior Manager, Environmental Resource Stewardship, in the news release. “Our support of Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful’s River ROVer program reflects our commitment to innovative solutions that combine technology, community education and hands-on cleanup efforts to keep our waterways healthy.”

The program will begin with operational trials on the river, according to KTnRB, followed by cleanup trials near TVA dams conducted in coordination with TVA officials. Photos and video captured during the River ROVer’s launch will support an educational awareness campaign illustrating how litter moves downstream and why preventing pollution is a shared responsibility.

“Yamaha Rightwaters has a longstanding relationship with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful, supporting the organization’s ongoing efforts to protect and improve the health of the Tennessee River watershed,” said Joshua Grier, Sustainability Manager, Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S., in the news release. “With several Yamaha facilities located in communities connected to the Tennessee River, protecting this vital waterway is especially meaningful to our company. The River ROVer represents another important step in reducing marine debris and preserving the river for the people, businesses and future generations that depend on it.”