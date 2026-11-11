The Shop That Ran Fine Without SOPs

By Diego Echenique

Walk into most marine businesses, on the build floor or in the service bay, and ask to see the standard operating procedures. You will get one of two answers: a binder nobody has opened in years, or a version of the same sentence: “We have been doing this the same way for twenty years. We do not need it written down.”

I understand the logic. The boats get built. The engines get fixed. The customers, mostly, come back. When a shop has run for decades on the skill of its people, documentation feels like paperwork for paperwork’s sake.

Then something changes: a key person retires, gets sick or takes a better offer across town. And the business discovers that “the way we do things” was never the company’s way. It was his way, and it just left the building.

What Standardizing Actually Changed

I have spent the last year and a half helping an anchor manufacturer in South Florida document how its production floor really works, station by station, with the people who do the work. Not compliance documents. Working instructions: photo-based, written in the language of the floor, owned by the operators who use them.

The first thing standardization changed was not efficiency. It was the number of ways the same job gets done. Before, a task could be performed three different ways depending on who was on shift and, honestly, what kind of day they were having. Now there is one way, agreed and documented. If someone finds a better way, the standard changes for everyone, which is a different thing entirely from everyone quietly keeping their own version.

That matters more than it sounds, because variability is where rework hides. When a part comes out wrong in a shop with no standard, finding the cause is guesswork: which sequence was used, which setup, whose habits. When there is one documented way, you can stand at the station, compare the work to the standard, and see where reality and the document parted ways. The error has an address.

The general manager there tells me the change reshaped how the floor operates day to day, and that rework and scrap came down noticeably. Can he give you an exact percentage? No, and I want to be honest about why: before the standards existed, nobody was measuring rework against a defined process, because there was no defined process to measure against. That is itself the lesson. A shop without standards cannot even quantify what the lack of standards costs it.

The Part Nobody Expected

The development I find most interesting came after the documents were done, and it is not something I planned.

The operators started running short confirmations between themselves: one person observes a colleague’s task against the standard and gives feedback. Out of those conversations come improvement ideas, station by station, from the people closest to the work. The standard stopped being a document and became the starting point of an ongoing conversation about how to do the job better.

That is the difference between documentation that ages in a binder and a standard that lives. Nobody challenges a binder. People challenge a standard they own, and that is exactly what you want.

What This Means in a Service Bay

I will be straight with you: my floor time has been on the manufacturing side. But every dealer principal knows the service department version of this story, because it is the same story with higher stakes.

Service profitability rides on a handful of senior techs. They diagnose faster, they come back for fewer parts, they get the job right the first time. Their know-how is the department’s real asset, and in most dealerships none of it is written down. When one of them is out sick during the spring rush, throughput drops. When one retires, years of diagnostic judgment walk out the gate, and the new hire starts from the flat-rate manual and whatever the remaining techs have time to show him.

The build floor logic transfers directly. One documented way to perform the common jobs, written with your best tech, not imposed on him. A new hire who can follow photo-based instructions from day one instead of shadowing someone for six months. Variability you can see and correct before it becomes a comeback. And knowledge that stays in the company when the person moves on, retires, or simply takes a week off.

Where to Start

Not with everything. Pick the jobs where variability costs you most: the ones that generate comebacks, the ones only one person knows how to do, the ones every new hire struggles with. Document those first, with the person who does them best, at the workstation, photo by photo. Keep the first version imperfect and improve it on a rhythm, because a standard that is never revisited is just a photograph of how things were done the year it was written.

The companies that resist this are usually the ones that have operated the same way for years, and that is precisely why they resist it. It worked so far. But “it worked so far” is a statement about the past. The question for any owner is simpler and points forward: if your best person did not show up tomorrow, could someone else do the job his way, or only their own?

Diego Echenique is CEO and co-founder of SenseiLab, a Florida company that captures veteran workers’ knowledge and turns it into living, photo-based work instructions. He has spent 20 years in lean execution with manufacturers in marine, aerospace and industrial products. Contact: diego@senseilab.io.