Off-Season Cash, Service Bays and the Next Acquisition

A Financing Guide for Marine Dealers

By Chris Cornella

Every marine business owner knows the rhythm. Spring commissioning and launch keep the service department booked, the showroom is busy through summer, and then the calendar turns to haul-outs, shrink-wrap and winterization before the lot goes quiet.

The boats, engines, parts and payroll do not go quiet, though. For dealers, service yards and suppliers, that gap between when money goes out and when it comes back in shapes nearly every growth decision.

Whether you are thinking about a new travel lift, another row of dry-stack racks, a second store or buying a business from an owner who is ready to retire, how you finance the move matters as much as the move itself. Here is a practical look at the main financing decisions marine businesses face, framed around how the business actually runs.

Plan Around the Boating Calendar First

Seasonality is not a side note in this industry; it is the operating model. A dealership in a northern market may earn most of its retail gross in a handful of months, while a coastal marina may see steadier slip revenue but heavy swings in fuel, ship store and service income. Storage and winterization revenue helps in the fall, but it rarely covers a full winter of fixed costs on its own.

The most useful planning tool is a month-by-month cash flow projection that follows your real season: when boat show deposits arrive, when commissioning labor ramps up, when storage contracts are billed and collected, and when inventory payments come due. Owners who map those months out before they need money are in a far better position to choose the right kind of financing, rather than grabbing whatever is available in February when the account is thin.

Carrying Boats, Engines and Parts Without Starving the Business

Inventory is the largest commitment most dealers carry. New boats and engines are commonly financed through inventory or floorplan arrangements, and the terms of those arrangements, including how long a unit can sit before principal reductions begin, have a direct effect on cash. An aging unit that does not sell by the end of the season can start pulling cash out of the business through the winter.

It helps to look at inventory financing and working capital as two separate tools. Floorplan lines are designed for specific units. They are not meant to cover a full parts room, outboards and accessories for re-powers, pre-owned trades, technician payroll during a slow stretch, or the deposits needed to secure next year’s allocation. A separate working capital line or term loan sized to those seasonal needs keeps the business from using inventory credit for things it was never meant to cover. Pre-owned inventory deserves its own attention, since trades and brokerage boats often need reconditioning before they can be sold.

Equipping the Service Department

For many dealers, service is the steadiest profit center, and it runs on heavy equipment. Travel lifts, hydraulic trailers, marine forklifts for rack storage, boat lifts, pressure-wash and bottom-paint setups, engine diagnostic systems, and shop tools for re-powers and rigging are all major purchases. Many businesses also need service trucks or mobile service rigs to reach customers at their slips or lake homes.

Equipment financing lets you spread the cost of these assets over a period that more closely matches their useful life, often with the equipment itself serving as collateral. Paying cash for a forklift or travel lift can feel conservative, but draining reserves right before the off-season can leave the business short when it most needs flexibility. A useful test is whether the new equipment adds capacity you can bill: more haul-outs per day, faster turnaround on commissioning or the ability to take on larger boats you currently turn away.

Expanding Racks, Slips, Bays and Showroom Space

Facility growth in this industry tends to come in large, lumpy steps. Adding dry-stack storage, building out a heated indoor storage building, extending docks or adding slips, opening more service bays, or upgrading a showroom can change what a business is able to earn. These projects also tend to take longer and cost more than planned, especially at the waterfront, where permitting, dredging, seawall work and environmental review can affect timelines.

Before committing, build a realistic picture of how quickly the new capacity will fill. Storage and slip demand can be estimated from your current waitlist and local competition. Financing a project around a conservative fill rate, rather than a best-case one, protects the business if the first season after completion is slower than hoped.

Buying Another Dealership

Many marine businesses were founded by owners who are now planning their exit, and buying an established operation can be faster than building one. It’s also more complicated than buying most small businesses. Several issues deserve close attention:

Brand and dealer agreements. Manufacturer relationships typically do not transfer automatically. Many require approval of a new owner, and some may change territory or terms. Buyers should understand early which product lines are likely to stay with the store.

Manufacturer relationships typically do not transfer automatically. Many require approval of a new owner, and some may change territory or terms. Buyers should understand early which product lines are likely to stay with the store. Inventory at closing. Whether boats, engines and parts are being purchased, how aged units are valued, and how existing inventory financing is paid off or replaced all affect how much cash the buyer needs on day one.

Whether boats, engines and parts are being purchased, how aged units are valued, and how existing inventory financing is paid off or replaced all affect how much cash the buyer needs on day one. Customers and staff. Storage and slip customers, service history, and experienced technicians are often a large part of what a buyer is paying for. Retention of key people, and a plan for the transition, matter.

Storage and slip customers, service history, and experienced technicians are often a large part of what a buyer is paying for. Retention of key people, and a plan for the transition, matter. Real estate and environmental issues. Waterfront property may involve submerged land leases, dock permits, fuel systems and historic boatyard activity such as bottom paint and solvent use. Environmental due diligence is a common part of marina and boatyard transactions, and its findings can affect both the price and the financing.

Acquisition financing is usually structured around the cash flow the combined business can reliably produce through a full season, not just its best months. In retiring-owner deals, a portion of the price is sometimes paid over time to the seller, which can help bridge the gap between what a lender will finance and what the seller expects.

What Lenders Typically Look At in a Marine Business

Lenders evaluating a marine business generally want to see that the owner understands the seasonal cycle and has planned for it. Common areas of focus include several years of financial statements and tax returns, monthly revenue to show the seasonal pattern, the mix between boat sales, service, parts, storage and slip income, inventory aging, existing debt, and the experience of the owner and management team. For acquisitions, they will also look at the target’s history, the status of brand agreements, and real estate and environmental findings.

Businesses with diversified revenue, especially recurring service, storage and slip income that continues regardless of new boat sales, often present a stronger picture than businesses relying mainly on retail units.

Common Pitfalls to Avoid

Using short-term inventory credit or a personal credit card to fund long-term assets like a lift or a storage building.

Financing growth based on a record season rather than an average one.

Overlooking how inventory payment terms interact with the off-season.

Underestimating waterfront construction and permitting timelines.

Assuming manufacturer agreements will transfer in an acquisition without confirming it.

Waiting until cash is tight to apply, when financial statements look their weakest.

Plan the Financing Before the Season Plans It for You

The marine businesses that grow steadily tend to treat financing as part of their annual planning, not a reaction to a cash crunch. Know your monthly cash cycle, match each type of financing to its purpose, and keep clean, current financial records so you are ready when the right equipment, expansion or acquisition opportunity comes along. Talking with your accountant, attorney and potential lenders early, ideally during the fall planning season rather than in the middle of a busy spring, gives you time to weigh options and make decisions on your own schedule.

Chris Cornella is the Vice President of Business Development, US Professional Funding & US Medical Funding.

Disclaimer: This article is for general educational purposes only and does not constitute legal, tax, or financial advice. Financing availability, terms, and suitability vary by business, transaction, and lender. Buyers should consult their own advisors before making acquisition or financing decisions.