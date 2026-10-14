New Man Overboard App Alerts Crew When Someone Goes Overboard

Marine weather forecaster PredictWind just launched Man Overboard, a new app for DataHub Pro users designed to close one of the most dangerous gaps in offshore safety. Sixty percent of man overboard incidents go unwitnessed, and every second before someone notices puts more water between the boat and the person in it.

Rather than relying on a beacon the person in the water must activate themselves, the Man Overboard app works passively in the background. Each crew member’s smartphone or smartwatch holds a Wi-Fi connection to DataHub Pro, according to the company. The moment that connection breaks, the app logs the boat’s GPS position and starts an escalating alert sequence: first on the disconnected device itself, then on every other monitored device on board, the boat’s chartplotter and designated contacts ashore.

“By the time anyone notices someone is missing, the boat could be hundreds of metres away,” said Jon Bilger, PredictWind Founder, in a news release. “The Man Overboard app closes that gap. It marks the position the instant a device drops off the network, so the crew heads back to where the person went in, not where the boat was when the alarm sounded.”

How the Alert Escalates

The company describes the sequence of events that happen once an alert goes off:

Immediately: The disconnected device alerts its owner the moment it loses its Wi-Fi connection to DataHub Pro. If it’s a false alarm, they can cancel it.

The disconnected device alerts its owner the moment it loses its Wi-Fi connection to DataHub Pro. If it’s a false alarm, they can cancel it. ~30 seconds: Every other monitored phone and watch still connected to DataHub Pro receives an orange pop-up identifying the disconnected crew member and asking everyone to confirm they are on board. The alert can also be cancelled at this stage.

Every other monitored phone and watch still connected to DataHub Pro receives an orange pop-up identifying the disconnected crew member and asking everyone to confirm they are on board. The alert can also be cancelled at this stage. ~60 seconds: If the device is still disconnected, the full MOB Alert is activated. Crew devices receive a loud, vibrating alert and the app displays a red MOB warning identifying the missing person.

If DataHub Pro is connected to a compatible NMEA 2000 chartplotter, the MOB alert and the GPS position logged at the moment of disconnection are displayed on the chartplotter, according to the company, so the crew can immediately begin their normal man overboard procedure. Email and SMS alerts are also sent to pre-configured emergency contacts ashore.

Crew alerts and chartplotter output run entirely over the boat’s own network, so they work offshore where cellular and satellite data may not be available. Alerts to shore contacts require DataHub Pro to have internet access, according to the company, and can be sent to mobile numbers in more than 80 countries.

For the system to work, each crew member needs to have their phone or smartwatch on them. The app is compatible with Simrad, Raymarine and B&G chartplotters, supported Apple Watch models, and iOS and Android smartphones.

Built to Work Alongside Existing Safety Gear

The Man Overboard app runs on DataHub Pro, PredictWind’s pro-grade marine connectivity hub, alongside Over the Horizon AIS, Anchor Alert, and PredictWind’s wider suite of offshore safety tools. The company reiterates that it is designed to complement established MOB procedures. AIS beacons, PLBs and regular MOB drills all still matter.

“What it solves is crew awareness: knowing within seconds that something has happened, not minutes later,” Bilger added in the news release.

PredictWind recommends that every boat run a full end-to-end test to confirm device alerts, chartplotter display and email/SMS delivery with their own equipment before relying on the system underway.