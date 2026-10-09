Seattle Boat Company Acquires Bayside Marine in Everett

Seattle Boat Company recently acquired Bayside Marine in Everett, Washington, extending the company’s presence into North Puget Sound and further expanding its growing network of marine businesses across the Pacific Northwest.

The acquisition brings together two family-owned businesses with longstanding Pacific Northwest roots.

Seattle Boat Company represents Cobalt, Malibu and Pursuit in Western Washington. Bayside Marine specializes in pre-owned boat sales and is an authorized dealer for Yamaha and Mercury outboard engines, EZ Loader trailers and Tuff Trailers, the company notes. Its expertise in outboard-powered boats, fishing and saltwater boating adds to Seattle Boat Company’s strengths in new-boat sales, pre-owned boats, inboard boats, watersports, service and storage.

“Bayside has built something special in Everett,” said Elizabeth Bohling, Co-president of Seattle Boat Company, in a news release. “Their team has decades of experience understanding what North Puget Sound boaters want, from fishing and saltwater cruising to the service that keeps those boats on the water. That expertise is a natural complement to what we have built at Seattle Boat Company, and it gives us an opportunity to bring together two strong teams while expanding what we can offer boaters across the region.”

Expanded Resources for Bayside Marine Customers

For Bayside Marine customers, the familiar faces and personalized service they have come to know will remain at the heart of the business. Customers will also have access to Seattle Boat Company’s broader resources, according to the company, including expanded indoor storage, a wider selection of new boats, additional technical and administrative support, and certified technicians specializing in inboard and surf boats.

The acquisition also creates opportunities to bring additional new-boat models to Everett, including Pursuit and Cobalt Coastal outboard models, complementing Bayside Marine’s existing focus on pre-owned boats and outboard-powered boating.

Expanding the Seattle Boat Company Network

Since 1984, Seattle Boat Company has been locally owned and operated by the Bohling family. The addition of Bayside Marine extends the company’s reach into North Puget Sound while adding Bayside’s expertise in outboard-powered boats, fishing, saltwater boating and marine service.

Bayside Marine will retain its local team and identity as part of the broader Seattle Boat Company network, according to the company. Together, the locations provide expanded sales, service, storage and boating expertise while maintaining the local teams and relationships that are important to each community.