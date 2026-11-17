BRIG USA dealer Power Boats & Tenders is expanding its South Florida presence with a new location in Dania Beach, featuring a BRIG showroom. The new location complements the dealership’s existing showroom in Stuart, Florida.

Located at the former Cozy Cove Marina at 300 N. Federal Highway, the five acre waterfront facility sits on the Dania Cut Off Canal, just south of Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport. Its position along US 1 offers convenient access by land, the company reports, while its waterfront location provides easy access to Port Everglades Inlet.

“Opening our new Dania Beach location is a significant milestone for Power Boats & Tenders,” said Wyatt Poston, owner of Power Boats & Tenders, in a news release. “It allows us to better serve our growing community in South Florida and provides a dedicated space to showcase the incredible craftsmanship of the BRIG line. What we’re most excited about is the opportunity to offer our customers a truly immersive experience—a showroom where they can see the quality of these boats firsthand, get expert advice on customization, and feel confident that they are getting a vessel perfectly suited for their time on the water.”

“South Florida is an important market for BRIG, and Power Boats & Tenders’ expansion creates another exceptional setting for customers to discover our boats,” added Tim McNulty, Vice President of BRIG USA. “The Dania Beach showroom complements their Stuart location beautifully, connecting more boaters and yacht owners with the design, performance and versatility that define BRIG.”