Boating Writers International is now accepting entries for its Annual Contest.

Now in its 34th year, the BWI Contest recognizes exceptional achievements in boating journalism, photography and videography with a total of $15,000 in cash prizes.

Contest details and entry form can be found on the BWI website. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 15, 2026.

Fifteen categories are offered, including technical reporting, safety and seamanship, travel, lifestyles, boat tests and more. Entries are welcome from digital or print sources and must be submitted in a digital format.

The 2026 BWI competition will recognize the best marine journalists, photographers and videographers in the world and presents cash awards to first- ($500), second- ($300) and third-place ($200) scorers. Presentation of awards will be made on Feb. 10, 2027 in Miami at the annual BWI breakfast.