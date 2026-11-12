NWSA’s Women’s Sailing Conference to be Held June 12-13, 2027

The National Women’s Sailing Association (NWSA) Women’s Sailing Conference Presented by American Sailing will be returning to New England June 12-13, 2027.

Having been held in Marblehead up until Covid, NWSA decided to take the conference on the road to serve new audiences around the country. Boston was chosen this year, with the organization stating that it feels like home where sailors and clubs have asked for the conference to return. UMass Boston will provide conference, classroom and marina facilities situated on picturesque Savin Hill Cove along the Boston Harborwalk of Dorchester Bay.

The conference model, designed by Gail Hine, brings together women instructors and students of varying skill levels for on-water and classroom courses, networking events and camaraderie. The two-day conference will welcome new sailors and provide training for intermediate and advanced sailors in an inclusive environment, according to the organization. There will be courses of interest to cruisers as well as racers.

Highlights of the Women’s Sailing Conference

Preceding the weekend conference, several classes will be held for women by women. The organization states that Thursday June 10, will offer a US Sailing Sanctioned International Safety at Sea hands-on training (1-day).

“Safety at Sea courses are required for a percentage of crew members participating in international ocean races. such as the Newport to Bermuda, but is helpful to any boater,” commented US Sailing moderator Debbie Hunstsman in a news release. “Facilities at Boston College High School and Savin Hill Yacht Club will be great venues for the required hands-on skills. An online component will prepare the students for this in-person training to achieve full certification and enhance their seamanship.”

Additional Friday pre-conference workshops will include Hands-On Marine Diesel Maintenance Class and Dinghy Handling Class, according to the organization. Pre-conference workshops registration will open separately from the conference. Weekend conference attendees can benefit from the nearby affordable UMass Boston dorm use for the pre-conference training days.

The conference opens on Saturday with programming encompasses a full day of classroom, dockside and on-the-water workshops conducted by experienced female instructors and captains from across the United States, according to NWSA. Classes resume Sunday with enhanced networking opportunities. Students have the flexibility to select any combination of classes.

Conference registration is planned to open late January 2027 and includes access to both weekend days of the event, the Friday reception, Saturday breakfast, lunch and the NWSA AdventureSail fundraiser, Mustang Survival Fashion Show as well as Sunday breakfast and lunch. Any woman may register for any pre-conference workshop separately or in addition to the weekend conference. A Gail Hine NWSA Conference Registration Scholarship will be offered with details on the conference website, according to the organization.