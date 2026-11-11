IMTRA Announces Leadership and Organizational Changes

Marine, energy and transportation products manufacturer and importer, IMTRA, just announced that Vice President of Recreational Sales Chip Farnham will retire after more than 40 years with the company. Alongside Farnham’s retirement, additional leadership and organizational changes will take place to help strengthen coordination across sales, product management and operational functions.

Farnham’s grandfather founded IMTRA, and his family held an ownership stake for 70 years, according to the company. Throughout his career, Farnham built lasting relationships with customers and partners throughout the marine industry. In 2021, Farnham helped guide the decision to adopt an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) to preserve IMTRA’s culture and transfer ownership to the employees who built the company and will carry it forward. His retirement marks the conclusion of more than four decades of service to the company and the boating community. He will continue to serve on IMTRA’s Board of Directors.

“Chip has helped shape IMTRA into the company it is today, and his contributions extend well beyond sales,” said Eric Braitmayer, President and CEO, IMTRA, in a news release. “The relationships he has built and the care he has shown for our customers have made a lasting difference to our business. We are deeply grateful for Chip’s more than 40 years of service and wish him the best in retirement.”

Additional IMTRA Changes

As part of the transition, Alex Larsen, currently Vice President of Commercial Sales, has been named Executive Vice President. The company states that Larsen will oversee recreational sales, commercial sales and product management teams, bringing these functions together under unified leadership. The structure is intended to encourage closer collaboration while preserving the specialized expertise and customer focus of each team.

Reporting to Larsen, Christopher Barnes, Director of Recreational Sales, will lead the recreational sales team, while Eric MacDonald, Director of Commercial Sales, will lead commercial sales. Additionally reporting to Larsen will be IMTRA Director of Product Management Colby Chevalier, according to the company. Their market experience will support coordination with product management.

“These changes reflect our commitment to developing leaders from within and giving our teams the support they need to serve customers well,” added Braitmayer in the news release. “Alex, Christopher, Eric and Colby understand our business and the people who depend on us. Bringing their experience together in this structure will help us coordinate more effectively and build on the foundation Chip has helped establish.”