MasterCraft Boat Holdings Expands Dealer Network

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCBH) recently announced continued dealer network expansion across its portfolio of brands during the Q1 2026 Transition Period.

“Expanding our dealer network is an important part of our long-term vision for MCBH and our family of brands,” said Brad Nelson, CEO of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, in a news release. “By partnering with strong local dealers, we’re making it easier for more boaters to experience our products with the support that makes boat ownership rewarding. We remain focused on investing in our brands and our dealer partners.”

MasterCraft Boat Company

MasterCraft states that it is strengthening its European distribution through new partnerships with Boat Company AG in Switzerland and Motor Boat 74 in France. Both dealers bring established watersports expertise and local market knowledge, expanding access to MasterCraft boats while supporting regional sales, service and customer support.

Crest and Balise Pontoon Boats

Crest and Balise Pontoons continue to build momentum through an expanding dealer network, according to the company, adding 13 dealerships across the U.S. and Canada this quarter. Supported by an evolving product portfolio, a growing sales team and a commitment to dealer support, both brands are strengthening their market presence and creating new opportunities for growth.

New Crest Dealers

New Crest and Balise Pontoon Dealers

Chaparral Boats

Chaparral is broadening its dealer network with new partnerships with MacCallum’s Boathouse in New Hampshire and Hall’s Sport Center in Michigan, according to the company. Both family-owned dealerships bring decades of established customer relationships and a shared focus on quality and service, helping Chaparral reach more boaters in key regional markets.

Robalo

Known for its sport fishing boats, including center consoles, bay boats and dual consoles, Robalo serves anglers and families looking for performance and versatility on the water. The addition of Holly Acres in Virginia and Hall’s Sport Center in Michigan expands the brand’s dealer network, while Hall’s also broadens its partnership with MCBH through representation of both Robalo and Chaparral.