Key Highlights and Global Debuts from FLIBS 2026

The 67th Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) wrapped five days across six show locations with world-class yachts, strong boat sales and new guest experiences.

The 2026 edition brought more than 1,300 vessels to the water, according to show organizers, including more than 50 boat debuts and more than 200 superyachts. The show’s 1,000 exhibitors from more than 50 countries filled nearly 90 acres of exhibit space.

A Strong Start to FLIBS 2026

FLIBS began on Wednesday, October 28th with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Broward County Convention Center Amphitheater and featured remarks from marine industry leaders and elected officials. Speakers included Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows at Informa Markets; Phil Purcell, CEO & President of the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) and Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

FLIBS began its opening day strong, with an array of new models scattered along the docks. Viking Yachts reported 17 Viking 70 Convertibles sold during this day. Another highlight was their Valhalla 46 Sport Yacht, with attendees showing great interest in that vessel.

“We have never been stronger than we are today,” said Viking President and CEO Pat Healey, speaking onFLIBS’ opening day. “Look at the boats we’re building. Nobody in this industry is doing what we’re doing at this level. And it all comes down to our people. Our designers, engineers and production teams work together every day to build a better boat. That’s what my father [Bill Healey] taught us, and that’s what continues to drive this company.”

Key Event Highlights

Between boat tours, attendees found new ways to enjoy the show this year with a variety of interactive experiences. Some arrived by air on the new Wave Helicopters shuttle to Pier Sixty-Six, FLIBS reported, while others took 10-minute aerial tours of the city’s waterways. Guests also watched yacht crews compete on a floating pickleball court at Las Olas Marina, gained insight from expert-led seminars and enjoyed dishes from Chef Ryan O’Sullivan of Hell’s Kitchen and Chef Dave White of Below Deck and Chopped at the Windward VIP Experience.

“This year, we gave attendees more ways to explore the show,” said Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows at Informa Markets, in a news release. “Guests got a first look at the newest yachts on the market and experienced boating from every angle: in the air, on the water and on the docks. That combination of world-class yachts and one-of-a-kind experiences keeps FLIBS a must-see show year after year.”

FOX Sports Best of Show Awards

The show also celebrated this year’s standout debuts. The FOX Sports Best of Show Awards recognized the top debuting vessels for design, performance, technology and architecture. FLIBS reported that the Azimut Grande 30M took Best of Show in the over-60-foot category, and the Valhalla 46 Sport Yacht won the under-60-foot category, marking Valhalla Boatworks’ second consecutive win in that category after the Valhalla 55 Sport Yacht’s victory in 2025.

Finalists included:

Over 60 feet: Fleming 60 (Fleming Yachts), Azimut Grande 30M (Azimut Yachts) and Pearl 100 Hybrid (Pearl Yachts)

Fleming 60 (Fleming Yachts), Azimut Grande 30M (Azimut Yachts) and Pearl 100 Hybrid (Pearl Yachts) Under 60 feet: SŌLACE 41CT (SOLACE Boats), Valhalla 46 Sport Yacht (Valhalla Boatworks), Princess C48 (Princess Yachts) and Beneteau Gran Turismo 50 (Beneteau)

FOX Sports will air a one-hour Best of Show special on FS1 on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 9:30 a.m.

FLIBS will return Oct. 27-31, 2027, with RefitX debuting the first two days of the show.