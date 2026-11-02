Great Lakes Marine Partners with Marlon Recreational Products

Great Lakes Marine has entered into a new partnership with Marlon Recreational Products, bringing an expanded lineup of premium recreational products to its growing dealer network throughout Michigan and surrounding markets.

Through this new relationship, Great Lakes Marine states that dealers will gain access to Marlon’s diverse lineup of Jon Boats, Inflatable Boats, Sled Decks, Utility Trailers, Watercraft Trailers and other recreational products.

“Bruce and I share a common passion for the recreational industry and a commitment to bringing superior, innovative products to the marketplace. It is this shared vision and dedication to excellence that brought us together to form this exciting partnership,” said Jim Mehney, CEO of Great Lakes Marine, in a news release. “Both of our companies are family-owned and operated businesses built on similar values, strong relationships, and a genuine passion for the products we represent.”

With a network of more than 250 marine dealers, the addition of Marlon complements Great Lakes Marine’s existing portfolio of docks, boat lifts, trailers and waterfront accessories while opening doors to new recreational product categories. The new products that are now available through Great Lakes Marine include Marlon sled decks and truck decks, Marlon trailers, Marlon Jon Boats, and Marlon inflatable boats.

For dealer inquiries, product information, pricing and availability, please contact Great Lakes Marine.