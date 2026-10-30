Outdoor Network Acquires NauticStar Boats

Marine and powersports organization Outdoor Network (ODN) recently acquired NauticStar Boats through its manufacturing division, Boater’s World Manufacturing Group, LLC (BWMG).

The acquisition marks the company’s expansion into boat manufacturing. Founded in 1999, Outdoor Network’s portfolio includes two e-commerce businesses: Boats.net, an online retailer of OEM marine outboard motor parts, and Partzilla.com, an online retailer of OEM powersports parts. The company also owns and operates Boater’s World Marine Centers, with six retail locations, and RideZilla, with four powersports retail stores.

“When we started Outdoor Network in 1999 with a single dealership, we never imagined how far the company would grow,” said Tom and Billye D’Azevedo, co-founders of Outdoor Network, in a news release. “What hasn’t changed is our commitment to our customers, our employees, and the industries we love. Acquiring NauticStar is particularly exciting because it allows us to take the next step into manufacturing boats of our own. We believe in the NauticStar brand, its heritage, and its potential. Our goal is not simply to bring the brand back, but to build upon its reputation and establish a strong foundation for its long-term success.”

Outdoor Network’s Expansion into Boat Manufacturing

As part of the acquisition, the company states that Boater’s World Manufacturing Group is establishing a major manufacturing operation in Chocowinity, North Carolina, along the Pamlico River. The company’s initial investment of more than $6 million represents just the beginning of a much larger commitment, with substantial additional capital being allocated toward upgrading the manufacturing facility, modernizing equipment, improving production capabilities and supporting future growth.

The project is expected to create 179 skilled manufacturing jobs, according to the company, providing a significant economic boost to the surrounding communities. The 212,000-square-foot waterfront manufacturing facility will serve as the production home for NauticStar’s line of bay, hybrid, deck and offshore center-console boats.

The project has received support from state and local leadership, including North Carolina Governor Josh Stein, the North Carolina Department of Commerce and local economic development officials, according to the company.

“Over the past 27 years, Outdoor Network has built a strong reputation by focusing on customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, and strategic growth,” said Martin Polo, CEO of Outdoor Network, in the news release. “The addition of NauticStar is a natural progression for our organization. By combining boat manufacturing with our existing retail, e-commerce, and distribution operations, we are creating opportunities that benefit our customers, dealers, and business partners. More importantly, we are providing NauticStar with the resources and long-term stability necessary to compete and grow in today’s marine marketplace.”

Continued Investments

Outdoor Network states that its immediate priorities include establishing efficient manufacturing operations, maintaining rigorous quality standards, strengthening dealer relationships and delivering dependable customer service and warranty support.

The company also plans continued investment in product development, manufacturing technology, employee training and future model enhancements.

A key component of NauticStar’s growth strategy will be its dealer network.