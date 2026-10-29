Boatbuilding School Graduates Launch into Meaningful Careers

On October 5th, The Northwest School of Wooden Boatbuilding ushered in a new class of students, weeks after congratulating a new round of graduates from last year’s Boatbuilding course.

New students with varying levels of hands-on experience are getting acquainted in their respective class, Boatbuilding or Marine Systems. Concurrently, several new graduates are immediately entering the workforce at businesses including Cape George Boatworks, Snow and Co., and Haven Boatworks, according to the school.

This year, Boatbuilding graduate Cole Curtright is one of several graduates beginning a new career. He will join fellow NWSWB grads at Haven Boatworks in Port Townsend, the school states, one of the local P.T. businesses that hires graduates.

Recent graduates from NWSWB have begun marine careers locally, regionally, nationally and across the globe. These employers include local outfits such as Haven and Brian Toss Yacht Riggers, and, further out, Salty Boys Boatworks and Safeboats in Bremerton, Holdfast Marine in Bellingham, Snow & Co. in Seattle, Schooner Creek Boat Works in Portland, Brooklin Boat Yard in Maine, Rocking the Boat in the Bronx, NY, and one graduate is now working in Spain, at Super Yacht Hydraulics SL.

A Range of Possible Careers

Upon graduating from NWSWB, whether from the Boatbuilding or the Marine Systems program, there is range of possible career tracks that can be rewarding for graduates looking for a fulfilling career in a field they love.

Many alumni now work in boat repair and maintenance, according to the school, a service in high demand in a boat community such as Port Townsend. Two recent graduates are working at maritime museums, including Mystic Seaport Museum in Connecticut, and Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in Maryland.

In a speech to students and families at the graduation ceremony, lead boatbuilding instructor Tucker Piontek remarked that boatbuilding, and trades in general, are ultimately about people. “The skills that you’ve gained here will open doors,” said Piontek. “But your work ethic, attitude, commitment to quality, and reputation as someone that people enjoy working with will determine how far you truly go.”

Relationships can be key in the marine trades. In addition to boat and woodworking skills and knowledge, many students learn these soft skills and the power of community at NWSWB. “I really want to thank you for teaching me and being patient with me, and showing me community,” said a student during their acceptance speech.

“Seems kinda rare to me to have an experience that you have all these hopes and goals for it and then to get everything out of it that you wanted,” said another student.