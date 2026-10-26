Registration Opens for the 2027 AMI Conference and Expo

Registration is now open for the Association of Marina Industries’ (AMI) 2027 AMI Conference & Expo, returning to the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 1–3, 2027. Celebrating its 25th annual event, this flagship gathering brings together marina and boatyard professionals, industry suppliers and business leaders from across the country for education, networking and innovation.

For 25 years, the AMI Conference & Expo has helped marina and boatyard professionals strengthen their knowledge, build valuable industry relationships and explore solutions to the challenges and opportunities shaping waterfront businesses. As a not-for-profit, member-based organization, AMI states that it reinvests the Conference & Expo’s net proceeds into advancing the industry through professional training, education and advocacy.

The 2027 Conference & Expo will offer educational programming, networking opportunities and an exhibit hall featuring products, services and solutions for marina and boatyard operations, according to the organization. The 25th-anniversary event will recognize the people and partnerships that continue to shape the industry while creating new opportunities for attendees and exhibitors to learn from one another.

“The 2027 AMI Conference & Expo will tackle some of the most important issues shaping the future of our industry,” Rick Chapman, CMM, Chairman of AMI, said in a news release. “From our opening keynote exploring the impact of artificial intelligence to our general session panel featuring private equity investors and their perspectives on the marina industry, we’re bringing critical conversations to the forefront. These topics reflect the changes, challenges, and opportunities facing marina owners and operators today and, in the years, ahead. Our goal is to give attendees valuable insights, fresh perspectives, and practical knowledge they can use to make informed decisions and position their businesses for the future.”

Marina and boatyard professionals, industry partners, and suppliers are encouraged to register and join AMI in Daytona Beach for this milestone event through this link.