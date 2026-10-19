Newport International Boat Show’s 55th Event Draws Strong Attendance

The Newport International Boat Show, presented by BankNewport, concluded its 55th annual event on September 20 after four days on Newport’s downtown waterfront. Organizers said the 2026 show drew strong attendance of an engaged crowd of boaters and prospective buyers and positive feedback from attendees and exhibitors.

“The boat show serves as a cherry on top to a great summer and it’s an event that I always look forward to every year,” said Newport Mayor Charlie Holder during the show’s opening-day ribbon-cutting ceremony. “This is just such a great event and I just want to thank all the sponsors, and thank the community partners for making this happen.”

Key Features for 2026 Boat Show

New for 2026, the Fishing Village presented by Tashmoo Boatworks brought fishing brands, demonstrations, seminars and a 50-foot Casting Pond to the show. The Windward VIP Lounge found a new home at Midtown Race Club on Perry Mill Wharf, according to the organization, where the dockside Regatta Bar welcomed all attendees. The docks and land displays across more than 17 acres offered over 400 sailboats, powerboats, brokerage boats, along with marine gear, services and accessories.

Exploring and learning extended beyond the displays with a robust line-up of educational, hands-on opportunities. The Cruisers Classroom, presented by the Annapolis School of Seamanship, offered seminars throughout the show. IYRS School of Technology & Trades hosted hands-on Tech Talks, according to the organization, while BoatClass powered by Freedom Boat Club took participants onto the water for captain-led training. A docking workshop gave boaters a chance to work on close-quarters maneuvers and line handling. Showgoers took full advantage of all of the various opportunities to explore, with every seminar and class at full capacity during each session.

“We were pleased with the outcome of this year’s show and the strong attendance,” said Lisa Knowles, Show Director, Newport International Boat Show, in a news release. “This was a boater’s crowd, with people taking time to compare boats and discuss their next purchase or upgrade. Our exhibitors reported positive leads and feedback, and attendees also made time to learn new skills. We’re grateful to our exhibitors, partners and Newport community for helping make our 55th show a success.”

A Cornerstone Boating Event

The 20th annual Newport for New Products (NFNP) Awards also recognized over 40 U.S. debuts and one world-debut at this year’s show, according to the organization, with models ranging across a multitude of different boat categories and sizes, truly offering something for everyone. The Lyman-Morse Boatbuilding Hood 42 won Best New Boat Overall. The NIBS STAR Awards honored exhibitors for the quality of their displays and visitor experience. View the full list of this year’s NFNP and STAR Award winners online on the official 2026 webpage.

“The Newport Boat Show continues to be a cornerstone of our fall boat show schedule,” said Kevin Coughlin, General Manager, Wichard Groupe North America, in the news release. “As exhibitors for more than 20 years, we value the event’s strong organization, excellent location, and outstanding staff. This year, we expanded our presence to showcase all of the brands represented by Wichard Groupe North America and were thrilled to introduce our new Facnor furler, which received a Newport for New Products Award. Most importantly, the show provided four productive days of engaging with customers, trade partners, and industry colleagues from around the world. We are already looking forward to returning in 2027.”

“On behalf of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., we would like to thank you for continuing to include us in the Newport Boat Show,” added Tony LoRae, Senior Fleet Logistics, Marine Marketing for Yamaha’s U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Our family of dealers and boat-building partners values the success this event brings to the Northeast region. Although we travel across the United States throughout the year, we always look forward to returning to Newport for the fall season.”

The Boat Show That Gives Back

The show’s 2026 give-back efforts included Sunday’s Community Day, according to the organization, held in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Families joined activities on the Sky Deck, with food and beverages provided by BankNewport. The show also worked with IYRS, the Rhode Island Marine Trade Association, Sail Newport and Save The Bay to support marine education, workforce development and stewardship of local waters, welcoming over 250 marine trade students during the show!

Ticket buyers had the option to donate to Save The Bay during checkout, with the full donation going to the nonprofit that totaled over $2500. Its staff and volunteers met visitors throughout the four days, according to the organization, and Save The Bay presented a Cruisers Classroom session on climate change and ocean acidification.

“Newport brings the marine industry together at the start of the fall boat show season,” said Andrew Doole, President, U.S. Boat Shows, Informa Markets, in the news release. “Visitors could meet the people behind new boats and products, learn from experts and connect with organizations that care for this waterfront year-round. The response this year shows how valuable all of those connections are.”