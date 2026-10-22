The First Ten Seconds: A Director’s Shot List for Selling a Boat

By Timothy Kline

Picture a buyer on a quiet evening, thumb moving down a screen, a dozen boats deep. Yours gets ten seconds. Not to list the engines, but to make someone lean in.

I have spent more than 23 years behind the camera, and years of that filming Newport Beach from the harbor entrance to the Upper Back Bay. The pattern holds: the videos that earn a phone call open like a film, not a brochure. Here is the shot list I would hand any dealer or broker.

Shot One: The Hero (seconds 0 to 3)

Start on the water with the boat in motion. Low sun, a wake peeling away from the hull, the bow cutting clean. Make the first frame feel like arrival. If you can, let a slow aerial pull back to show the boat, the water and the horizon in one move. The logo can wait for the end.

A good test: would a buyer screenshot this frame and text it to a friend?

Shot Two: The Threshold (seconds 3 to 6)

Now take the buyer aboard. Let the camera glide through the boat at an unhurried pace, from helm to bow or cockpit to cabin, the way a visitor would walk it. The camera does the walking, so the buyer can picture themselves doing it.

Shot Three: The Detail They Will Remember (seconds 6 to 10)

Choose one close-up that proves the quality: golden light across polished wood, a helm glowing at dusk, a bow seat made for good company. Hold it long enough to feel. It tells a buyer someone cared for this boat.

The Rest of the Film

Show the spaces buyers ask about: helm and electronics, galley or head, sleeping quarters, engine access, storage and deck seating. Give each three to five steady seconds.

Then, take her out. Footage underway shows how a boat sits, turns and sounds. Capture the engines cleanly and let natural sound breathe.

Show her as she is. Real dimensions and honest condition build trust before the first call.

Frame for the phone. Put the boat in the first frame, add captions and cut a short vertical version for social.

Shoot-Day Checklist for Dealers and Brokers

Clean the boat inside and out the day before, and fuel her up.

Clear personal items, cords and clutter from view.

Choose your light first: early morning and late afternoon flatter a hull.

Confirm the weather window and hold a backup day.

Give the crew about two hours aboard with the engines ready.

Name your three best selling points, then film those first.

Try This Week

This week,watch your last three listing videos on your phone, muted. Which one holds you for ten seconds?

Add underway footage to any boat that only has dockside shots. Then, write down the three questions buyers ask most about each model, and make sure the opening answers one of them.

A great boat deserves an opening scene. Give her ten seconds worth watching.

Timothy Kline is the Primary Director of Hilo Motion Pictures, a Newport Beach video production company founded in 2003. His crew films yachts, products and companies across Southern California. See the work: Hilo Motion Pictures yacht video