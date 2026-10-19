MasterCraft Adds Bohner Lacefield Marine to Dealer Network

MasterCraft Boat Company, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, has added Bohner Lancefield Marine to the MasterCraft dealer network at its location in Madera, Calif. Founded in 1939, the fourth generation, family owned and operated dealership has long served Madera and the Central Valley boating community, earning a reputation for reliability and trusted service. Entering its first year as an authorized MasterCraft dealer, Bohner Lacefield Marine will bring the brand’s renowned performance, innovation and craftsmanship to the greater Central California market.

Located just two miles north of Fresno, Bohner Lacefield Marine has supported generations of Central Valley boaters for more than 85 years. The dealership describes itself as the longest-operating family-owned marine dealership in the Central Valley, reflecting a legacy built on trusted relationships, hands-on industry knowledge and continued investment in the community it calls home.

“Bohner Lacefield Marine represents the type of dealership partner we want supporting the MasterCraft brand,” said Greg Miller, VP of Global Sales at MasterCraft, in a news release. “Its fourth-generation family legacy, highly experienced staff, and longstanding commitment to Central California boaters create an exceptional foundation for this partnership. Together, we look forward to delivering the premium sales, service and ownership experience our customers expect.”

“Our family has been part of the Central Valley boating community for over 85 years, and we take tremendous pride in carrying that legacy forward,” added Ryan Lacefield, President of Bohner Lacefield Marine. “We have always wanted to represent a brand with an iconic history like MasterCraft. Its reputation for performance, innovation and quality aligns naturally with the standards our family has upheld for four generations.”

As an authorized MasterCraft dealership, Bohner Lacefield Marine will offer Central California customers a true one-stop destination for their boating needs. In addition to new and pre-owned boat sales, MastrCraft states that the dealership will give customers access to certified service and maintenance, parts and accessories, a pro shop, boat storage, fiberglass and gelcoat repair, and upholstery and canvas services.