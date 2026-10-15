Wesgarde Highlights Sure-Seal Connectors for Reliable Sealed Connectivity

Electromechanical and electronic power components distributor Wesgarde is highlighting Sure-Seal® connectors. Engineered to protect critical electrical connections from water, dirt, vibration and harsh fluids, Sure-Seal connectors support reliable power and signal transmission in demanding equipment.

Available in Standard Sure-Seal, Mini Sure-Seal and Power Sure-Seal configurations, the connector family provides a dependable solution for applications exposed to water, moisture, salt spray, dirt, vibration, temperature extremes and harsh fluids. Sure-Seal connectors meet IP67 and DIN 400 50 sealing requirements. They are rated for immersion at a depth of three feet in a 5% saltwater solution for at least 24 hours, helping protect electrical connections in wet, dirty and corrosion-prone environments.

Designed for demanding mobile and industrial equipment, Sure-Seal connectors operate at temperatures from -40°F to +221°F (-40°C to +105°C). They maintain sealing integrity when exposed to brake fluid, gasoline, diesel fuel, antifreeze, lubricating oil, ultraviolet exposure, ozone and steam. The connector family also complies with DOT requirements for shock, vibration, temperature cycling, saltwater spray and immersion, petroleum derivatives and industrial gas.

Sure-Seal connectors give engineers flexible choices for circuit counts, wire sizes and current requirements. Standard Sure-Seal connectors are available in one- through 10-circuit configurations, support 14–18 AWG wire and are rated to 15 A per contact. Mini Sure-Seal connectors provide a compact option in two- through four-circuit configurations, supporting 18–20 AWG wire and up to 8 A per contact. Power Sure-Seal connectors address high-current applications, support 4, 8 and 10 AWG wire and are rated to 85 A.

The two-part design consists of the connector body and contacts, helping simplify assembly and field service. Rear-contact insertion and permanently molded polarization features help support proper installation. Optional boots, wire-hole fillers, mounting rings, mounting plates and Posi-Lok mounting clips enable OEMs to tailor sealing, strain relief and mounting for specific installation requirements.

Wesgarde helps OEMs and equipment manufacturers specify Sure-Seal connectors for demanding applications. Backed by responsive engineering support, the company assists customers in selecting the right connector configuration, contacts, tooling and accessories to support reliable installation and long-term performance.