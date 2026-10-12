IBEX 2026 Reinforced Resilience and Accessibility

Even though the sunshine state delivered more rain than solar rays, the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition & Conference (IBEX) was a huge success. Marine industry professionals gathered from around the world under one roof at the Tampa Convention Center from October 6-8 in Tampa, Fla.

Kicking off the multi-day event was National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) President and CEO Frank Hugelmeyer, who opened the annual IBEX Industry Breakfast with a state of the industry address to a sold-out crowd. Hugelmeyer addressed the shifting economic and policy landscape, evolving consumer expectations and the innovation opportunities ahead for recreational boating.

“The future is ours to capture, but we must remain relevant, accessible and affordable,” he said, emphasizing the importance of adaptation and collaboration as the industry navigates change.

The presentation also highlighted recent advocacy wins, new Discover Boating consumer insights and NMMA’s continued efforts to promote growth, access and stability across the marine sector.

Focused Discovery at IBEX

IBEX was divided into multiple different areas both inside and outside the convention center.

Inside the convention center, the show floor hosted a wide variety of booths featuring companies from across the sector, including KICKER, Seakeeper, LOOKOUT, Suzuki and Modus, just to name a few, showcasing the latest in marine products and technology.

Outside the convention center, the docks featured an array of boats, allowing attendees to see products where they’re meant to perform. The docks offered guests a firsthand look at systems, propulsion and on-water innovation.

Throughout the show, the IBEX Main Stage offered timely industry conversations and fresh perspectives in its new waterfront location on the third-floor exhibit hall. There were two sessions in particular that focused on the future of boatbuilding and the regulatory priorities affecting marine manufacturers.

“The Next Decade in Boatbuilding: Industry Leaders Share What’s Shaping Our Future” brought together perspectives from manufacturing, propulsion, standards and marina operations. Moderated by NMMA’s Rob Newsome, the Main Stage panel examined changing consumer expectations, emerging technologies and economic pressures, with insights to help marine businesses prepare for the years ahead.

“Marine Manufacturing EHS & Regulatory Update: What You Need to Know Now” covered environmental, health and safety priorities, including PFAS reporting, California Proposition 65 warnings and global environmental regulations. Industry experts, including NMMA’s Jeff Wasil and a representative from the U.S. Coast Guard, shared practical guidance to strengthen workplace safety and compliance.

Emerging Marine Leaders

One specialty area that was free for all attendees was the Emerging Marine Leaders Lounge. This dedicated space offered an area for the industry’s next generation to connect, learn and build relationships at the show.

Sponsored by Boating Industry, the Emerging Marine Leaders Lounge featured three full days jam-packed with educational sessions and networking events. The lounge kicked off on Tuesday, October 6th with a panel discussion on what the next generation needs from the marine industry. Here, attendees received advice from young professionals about what attracts them to the marine industry, what encourages them to stay and what causes talented people to leave.

Other Tuesday sessions included a panel-driven discussion on building a “personal board of directors” from Stephanie Vatalaro, Founder & Principal Consultant of Wave Maker Strategies; a session on powerful women within the industry and how they got to where they are today; and a one-on-one conversation with Boating Industry’s Mover & Shaker of the Year, Brandon Cerka, who is the Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Service at Suzuki Marine.

During the fireside chat, Cerka detailed his strategies for increasing Suzuki Marine’s success.

“The less fees you charge for warranty processes, the more money dealers can make so they’re not always getting hit with fees. Suzuki Connect removes that fee permanently,” Cerka explained during the discussion. “If you’re doing a warranty job and get charged for it, we cut that out. In 2021, we decided to up the warranty to five years, and that’s worked out really well.”

On Wednesday, October 7th, the Emerging Marine Leaders Lounge continued with sessions covering how to define your professional identity early, some common generational misunderstandings and practical strategies for collaboration, and a tactical session on relationship-building for people who find networking events awkward or performative.

The Lounge concluded on Wednesday, October 8th with a Coffee & Connections networking event, inviting attendees to connect with industry VIPs and experienced marine professionals in a relaxed, welcoming setting.

Photo credit: IBEX.

IBEX’s 2026 Innovation Awards

During the annual Industry Breakfast and Innovation Awards presentation, IBEX announced the winners of the 2026 IBEX Innovation Awards Program. Managed by the NMMA and judged by Boating Writers International (BWI), the judges selected 12 Innovation Award winners and three honorable mentions from 100 entries submitted by exhibiting marine industry companies.

The 2026 winners include:

Propspeed’s Foulfree Multi-Surface

Spectrum Color’s TouchPro

Big Dog Adhesives’ Reload Adhesives

Scanstrut’s Wireless Powered All-Round White LED Navigation Pole Light

ARCO’s Zeus Omega Alternator Control System

Egis Mobile Electric’s Modular Power Distribution Module (PDM)

Kenyon International Inc.’s Signature® Induction Cooktop Series

Flow Marine Systems’ FlowGuard Integrated Marine HVAC Condensate Protection

Garmin USA’s Signal™ VHF 400

Glydus’ Telescopic and Tilt Mechanism

Canyon Runner’s Connected Vessel Intelligence

Launch & Retrieve Boat Latch

From autonomous systems to sustainable designs and industry collaboration, IBEX 2026 showcased the innovation, energy and passion driving the marine industry forward.