Marine electronics dealer and installer BOE Marine just added an instant price match tool to its online store, just in time for Black Friday.

Shoppers at BOEmarine.com can enter a lower price from an authorized dealer and get a match in seconds, according to the company, alongside trade-ins, 90-day returns, Boat Money rewards, same-day quotes and installation at four locations in Maryland, Florida and North Carolina.

The company states that shoppers who find an item for less can click “Price Match” on the BOE Marine website product page, enter the competitor’s price and paste a link to the same product on the competitor’s website. Requests that fit BOE Marine’s price match criteria are applied immediately in the shopper’s cart, and matches can cover a single item or an entire order. Requests that need a closer look go to BOE Marine’s sales team, which follows up with the customer.

The competing seller must be a legitimate dealer authorized to sell the product, according to the company, with a physical business location. Items must be identical, new and in stock. Matched orders are processed and shipped the same day as usual. BOE Marine verifies the competing price when the order is processed and contacts the customer right away if there’s an issue.

“We’re confident BOE Marine is the best place to buy marine electronics, with 90-day returns, generous Boat Money rewards, expert advice, same-day quotes and our installation locations,” said Jim Maier, CEO of BOE Marine, in a news release. “We’re constantly innovating in this fast-paced environment, with the goal of being the market leader in marine electronics and boat outfitting. Instant price matching is an added step on top of what we already do. We think it leaves no reason not to make BOE Marine your choice for marine electronics.”

The price match joins BOE Marine’s existing customer programs:

Electronics trade-ins, which give customers credit toward new marine electronics from BOE Marine for working chartplotters, radar, fishfinders and instrument displays, quoted from photos.

90-day returns on new, unused items in original packaging, with no restocking fees.

Boat Money, a rewards program that lets customers earn credit on purchases toward future orders. Boat Money is not earned on price-matched items.

Expert advice and same-day quotes from staff who sell, install and service marine electronics.

Installation and service at BOE Marine locations in Stevensville, Maryland; Stuart and Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Lake Norman, North Carolina.

Full price match terms and trade-in details are posted at BOEmarine.com.