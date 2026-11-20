The Coast Guard Foundation’s November 12 tribute event in Houston raised a record $1.9 million to advance programs that provide education, morale and relief for Coast Guard members and families.

The event celebrated the men and women serving in Texas, according to the organization, where the service’s area of responsibility stretches from the Colorado River to the U.S.-Mexico border and extends 200 nautical miles offshore. Missions in the region include search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, port security, drug and migrant interdiction, and environmental protection. More than 800 supporters, including industry executives, community members and Coast Guard personnel attended the event at the Houston Marriott Marquis.

The Coast Guard Foundation presented its Mission Excellence Award to two helicopter crews from Air Station Houston in recognition of exceptional performance during three rescues over several days, according to the organization. Through those missions, the crews of Coast Guard helicopter CG-6584 demonstrated superior airmanship, teamwork, and operational readiness.

The Aug. 13 rescue crew included: Lt. Sophia Quick, aircraft commander, Lt. Alvaro Velandia, co-pilot, AMT3 Sammy Mills, flight mechanic, and ASTC Derrian Duryea, rescue swimmer. The Aug. 16 rescue crew included: Lt. Sophia Quick, aircraft commander, Lt. Garrett Bacon, co-pilot, AMT2 Brendan Thompson, flight mechanic and AST1 Andrew Johnston, rescue swimmer.

The Foundation also honored Chevron for its support of the Coast Guard Foundation. Eimear Bonner, Chevron’s chief financial officer, accepted the award on behalf of the company.

Before the event began, sponsors had already contributed more than $1 million. Attendees gave an additional $900,000 during the live “Raise the Paddle” fundraiser, according to the organization, bringing the total to a record-breaking $1.9 million to support Coast Guard members and their families. Marathon and Kirby were among the evening’s leading corporate supporters. Kirby pledged $250,000 to the evening’s live fundraiser. Marathon then closed the night by adding $500,000 donation.

“We are profoundly grateful to our 72 sponsors, whose generosity strengthens our ability to support Coast Guard families,” said Susan Ludwig, President of the Coast Guard Foundation, in a news release. “Thank you for your trust in us.”

“We will meet the demands of the nation and continue to grow,” added Adm. Kevin Lunday, commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard. “But along that journey, we know that the Coast Guard Foundation will be with us every step of the way. And with the increase in the support you provide, the Coast Guard will continue to remain strong, continue to deliver proven value for the nation, and continue to be Semper Paratus, always ready.”