Grady-White Boats‘ CEO Emeritus Edward C. “Eddie” Smith Jr. has been awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of the highest civilian honors bestowed by the Governor of North Carolina. Reserved for individuals who demonstrate exemplary service and exceptional dedication, the award recognizes Smith’s extraordinary leadership and lasting contributions to the state’s economy, workforce and local communities.

“Through his strong leadership in boat building, gracious generosity and commitment to serving others, Eddie Smith has made a lasting impact in North Carolina,” said Governor Josh Stein in a news release. “Grady-White is a key player in rural North Carolina’s strong manufacturing industry. We must keep building on that strength and ensure rural communities in every corner of our state have the opportunity to grow and succeed.”

Since the purchase of the company in 1968, Smith’s visionary leadership of Grady-White Boats has grown the company from a local boatbuilder into a world-class manufacturer, according to the company, that is consistently recognized globally for exceptional quality, craftsmanship, innovation and safety.

Earlier this year, Smith gifted control of the company to a perpetual purpose trust, preventing the company from being sold and preserving its relationship-driven approach to business, rigorous focus on quality and generous community giving.

“I am deeply humbled by this honor and proud to accept it alongside the extraordinary team of people and craftsmen at Grady-White Boats,” said Smith in the news release. “Their hard work and unwavering dedication to our principles drive our success, and they deserve the credit for this recognition.”