Miami Boat Show Announces New Date Pattern for 2028-29

Krystina SkiboNovember 13, 2026
miami boat show

As preparations continue for the 2027 Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show®, scheduled for Feb. 10-14, NMMA and Informa just announced updated dates for 2028 and 2029 to improve the exhibitor and attendee experience. Beginning in 2028, the show will shift away from Presidents Day weekend, with the following dates confirmed:

  • 2028: Feb. 2-6
  • 2029: Feb. 7-11

The new date pattern is designed to avoid conflicts with other major Miami events, according to NMMA, including the anticipated NBA All-Star Weekend and Coconut Grove Arts Festival. The shift is expected to ease citywide congestion and reduce competition for accommodations, transportation and other services, supporting a more seamless experience for exhibitors and attendees.

Meanwhile, significant enhancements are underway for the 2027 Miami Boat Show, NMMA states, focused on improving the exhibitor and attendee experience, strengthening the show’s marketplace and creating new opportunities to engage boat buyers.

NMMA members and Miami Boat Show exhibitors are encouraged to keep these future dates in mind as they plan their participation and business activities.

Krystina SkiboNovember 13, 2026

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