The Importance of Following Up With Interested Buyers

By Steve Baylis

Your next sale is probably a family who inquired about a vessel in July and hasn’t heard from you since.

Every boat store keeps a file of people it already paid to meet. A show booth found some of them. The website and last summer’s ads found the rest. They asked about a hull and a price, then the season ended and the file went quiet.

Do the arithmetic on your own store. If one inquiry in 20 ends in a sale at your store, 19 do not, and all 19 are still in that file. Each one cost you something to reach, and none of them is on anyone’s task list this week.

My agency runs advertising for dealers across RV, marine and powersports, and the software I build is what answers their customers’ inquiries. Of everything a marine store leaves on the table, that file is the cheapest to pick up. It takes a person’s time and no media budget, and winter is when you have the time.

A Boat Buyer Shops on the Water’s Calendar

Nobody buys a boat the week they first look. A family asks in July, watches the neighbor’s wake through August, and puts it off once the dock comes out. Some come back at a winter show. Some need a second winter, because the first went to a new roof or a new baby. Others wait for the old boat to cost more than a new one would.

Your store counts in months, and last month’s names get the calls. Anything from two summers ago gets pushed down by newer ones. The family that is ready now finds a store that stopped asking a year ago.

The list is not the problem. The scoreboard is.

One Email Before Launch Season Finds Very Few

Most stores touch the old file once, with a mass email in spring. It reaches the few who happened to be ready that week. Everyone else sees one message after a long silence, takes it for a sales blast and deletes it. Lists spoil quickest when contact only ever means a pitch.

Give the File a Job in Every Season

Put one person’s name on it and work it a slice at a time.

Winter show season. January and February bring serious shoppers, and plenty of them are standing in front of a boat they first asked you about last year. Before the show, write to the people in the file who asked about that model. Tell them where it sits on your stand. Nobody walks your aisle as a stranger.

Storage and winterization. The boats on your lot belong to people, and some of those people want more boat. While a unit sits on stands, ask one thing: what did you wish it had done this summer? Owners who ran short of seats, struggled to tow it or outgrew the engine will tell you in the first answer. That is where a trade-up to the next size starts, and it costs a conversation.

Before commissioning. The spring rush fills your shop. Tell the old inquiries which launch weeks are still open, so a family choosing between waiting and buying has a date to plan around. A buyer who can picture a March launch tends to sign in February.

Summer. The floor is slammed, so the file cannot be a side job for the sales team. Give it to someone off the floor for two hours a week. The families who didn’t buy in July become the first names on next winter’s list.

In every season, each message needs a reason to be opened. A new model year on the boat they looked at. A slot in the shed before the rush. Never “just checking in.”

What Changes When the File Has an Owner

At the winter show, fewer faces are new. The families who walk up have been hearing from your store since fall, and they know who to ask for.

Trade-ins reach you before the season does. The owner of last year’s boat told you in one answer that the family had outgrown it.

And note the source of every sale that comes off the old file, so next year’s ad plan can see which campaigns paid off.

They Remember Who Stayed in Touch

The couple who asked about a deck boat two summers ago still know your name. Life got in the way, or the budget wasn’t there yet. When they’re ready, they’ll call the store that kept the door open.

Most people in this business got into it because they genuinely love what the customer is about to buy. Writing to them through a long winter is that same feeling, put to work.

This Week

Export every inquiry from before last winter that never became a sale. Sort the list by type of boat.

Pick one person and give them the two hundred oldest names. Ask them to reach each family before the winter shows with a single question: what are you running now, and what would you change about it? Have them write down every answer.

First, look at what each person agreed to. Texting and commercial email rules reach old inquiries as well, and permission given on a form years ago may have lapsed.

When the month is up, tally the replies. That tells you what your files were holding, and not one of those talks cost a media dollar.

Steve Baylis has owned advertising agencies for 25 years and markets for automotive, RV, marine and powersports dealers. He builds Diablo AI, the Revenue Engine for dealerships.