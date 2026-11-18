Correct Craft has just launched the Bill Yeargin “Be a Learner” Scholarship, a new annual scholarship supporting individuals pursuing education, training and professional development in the marine industry.

Named for former Correct Craft CEO Bill Yeargin, the company states that the scholarship reflects his longstanding commitment to lifelong learning and investing in people. Throughout his 20 years leading Correct Craft, Bill emphasized the importance of continuous learning, helping shape a culture focused on personal growth, leadership development, and Making Life Better.

The scholarship provides financial assistance to individuals wanting to enter the marine industry or those advancing their careers within it. Eligible opportunities include college programs, technical schools, apprenticeships, marine industry certifications and specialized training, according to the company. Funds may be used for tuition, certification fees, required tools, textbooks and licensing expenses.

“Bill has always inspired us to be learners and to invest in people,” said Zach Hutcheson, CEO of Correct Craft, in a news release. “This scholarship puts that belief into action. By helping people develop their skills and pursue new opportunities, we’re investing in the people who will shape the future of the marine industry.”

Applications are now open for the inaugural 2027 scholarship. Interested candidates should apply by January 31, 2027. Recipients will be announced on April 2, 2027.