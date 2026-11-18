Vita Power is making the transition to electric workboats significantly more accessible for operators across Washington State, with Washington Zero Emission Incentive Program (WAZIP) vouchers of up to $175,000 available towards the purchase of a Vita Seal or SeaDog electric RIB.

The WAZIP incentive is applied directly at the point of sale, meaning eligible operators do not have to purchase a vessel and wait for a subsequent rebate. There is also currently no sales tax on electric vessels in Washington State, further reducing the upfront cost of switching to zero-emission marine propulsion.

Vita Electric Workboat Savings

The company states that through the program, a Vita SeaDog 18, with 48–95 kW of electric power and an MSRP of $195,000, can be purchased for just $20,000 with the enhanced 25% WAZIP voucher. A Vita Seal 24, equipped with 120 HP and two batteries providing 126 kWh, can be purchased for $46,250, against an MSRP of $265,000, with the maximum $175,000 WAZIP voucher and enhanced 25% incentive.

The program provides eligible organizations with a potential incentive of up to $175,000 per vessel, according to the company, capped at 90% of the purchase price. An additional 15% enhanced voucher is available to qualifying purchasers, including emerging businesses with revenues below $10 million, veteran-owned businesses, non-profits, drayage operators and government agencies, including tribal nations.

Local Dealer Support from Application to Operation

Washington operators can access the WAZIP incentive through Waypoint Marine Group, an authorized Vita Power dealer and WAZIP Approved Dealer. Waypoint supports customers throughout the voucher application process and handles the required paperwork on their behalf, according to the company, with technical assistance available through the WAZIP support network. Once approved, the voucher discount is applied directly at the point of sale.

Waypoint is also a registered Vita Power Service Center, providing maintenance, servicing and repair from its waterfront facility in Ballard, Seattle.

Scott Canning, Vice President of Business Development at Vita Power, said in a news release: “The WAZIP program changes the economics of electric workboats in a very meaningful way. By applying the voucher directly at the point of sale, Washington operators can make the switch to zero-emission propulsion without having to carry the upfront cost while waiting for a rebate.”

“For organizations operating patrol, towing, maintenance or support vessels, this is about more than replacing a conventional engine,” he continued. “Electric propulsion delivers quiet operation, zero exhaust fumes and instant torque, while reducing the maintenance associated with traditional propulsion. WAZIP makes those benefits considerably more accessible.”