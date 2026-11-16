Keeper, a Hampton Products International brand, announced that its new marine grade products straps are now available at 100 West Marine stores across 24 states and Puerto Rico, with a full rollout into early Q1 2027. The new assortment gives customers a range of options for securing boats, trailers and other gear before heading to the water.

The Keeper products now available at West Marine include marine-grade ratchet tie-downs with corrosion-resistant components, stainless steel ratchet tie-downs and retractable straps that help manage excess webbing. The assortment spans different strap lengths, widths and working load limits so customers can choose a product suited to a variety of loads and applications.

“Marine enthusiasts are very particular about the products they trust to secure and protect their watercraft. This line of Keeper products was designed with those requirements in mind” said Brent Flaharty, CEO of Hampton Products International, in a news release. “We are pleased and excited to partner with West Marine, who is the product authority that customers turn to for the right solutions in the marine space.”

The assortment includes a 1″ x 10′ corrosion-resistant ratchet tie-down with a 500-pound working load limit; a 1.25″ x 8′ corrosion-resistant ratchet tie-down with a 1,000-pound working load limit; and a 3″ x 27′ heavy-duty ratchet strap with a 5,000-pound working load limit. The company states that stainless steel and retractable options will also be available. Customers should review each product’s working load limit and other specifications when choosing a tie-down.

Keeper bungee products are planned for a later rollout at West Marine, according to the company. Additional availability details will be shared when confirmed.