V20 Recruiting + Consulting will debut its new Marine Retail Hiring & Compensation Executive Guide at MRAA Dealer Week 2026 in December. The guide provides marine retailers with a practical view of today’s labor market and competition for talent including data from the Powersports and RV markets along with other adjacent industries.

The company states that the 100+ page resource combines industry-wide insights with geographic-specific compensation data to help retail leaders make more informed decisions about recruiting, hiring, compensation and retention.

“Over nearly 20 years of working closely with both employers and candidates, we’ve accumulated a tremendous amount of knowledge, data and insight that we believe can benefit the industries we serve,” said V20 President Doug Sexton in a news release. “At our core, we’ve always believed in doing our part to help these industries grow, strengthen their businesses and raise the bar for the future. This guide is an extension of that commitment—a practical resource designed to help employers make more informed decisions about their people and their businesses.”

Tips and Tricks for Recruitment and Talent

While compensation is important, Sexton cautions that pay alone rarely drives top talent. Candidates weigh the entire opportunity including earning potential, career growth, leadership, workplace culture, company reputation and stability, benefits, flexibility, plus training and onboarding.

“With the evolution of the labor pool, we’ve seen how candidate expectations have changed dramatically,” Sexton said in the news release. “Marine retailers are competing with employers across multiple industries, so employers must shift their hiring approach to be competitive. To this end, the guide goes beyond a traditional salary survey to help educate dealerships about compensation and candidate expectations.”

“The marine industry has made tremendous progress,” he added. “Dealerships, facilities, technology, management systems and training have all improved. However, the ‘people side’ of the business must improve and keep pace. Employers must clearly define what makes their organization a highly desirable workplace.

“Every interaction, leadership decision and online review contributes to an employer’s brand,” Sexton said in the news release. “Candidates research dealerships, talk to employees and ask about culture and leadership. They study websites and social media content. Dealers must be prepared to answer a deceptively simple question: Why would a great candidate choose you?”

How to Become the Employer of Choice

These relevant topics and others are covered extensively in the Marine Retail Hiring & Compensation Executive Guide which draws on V20’s extensive recruitment experience with dealers, OEMs and aftermarket businesses. The guide examines how geography, company size, job complexity, pay structure, candidate availability, competition from adjacent industries and differences in job titles influence compensation. It also addresses broader hiring processes and the importance of becoming an ‘employer of choice.’

“We didn’t create the labor shortage or the demographic shifts affecting employers, but we see their effects every day,” said Sexton in the news release. “We sit between employers and candidates. We see offers accepted and rejected, how expectations are changing and what successful retailers are doing differently. We didn’t create the need; we simply answered the call. The Marine Retail Hiring & Compensation Executive Guide is our best work to resolve the most challenging recruitment and hiring needs of marine retailers.”

V20 states that it will also debut an RV edition, with a Powersports edition to follow. Expanded OEM and aftermarket resources are planned for the future.

The complete Marine Retail Hiring & Compensation Executive Guide will be available at no charge exclusively to V20 clients during Dealer Week. A six-page executive summary will be available to the broader industry.