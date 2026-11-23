Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season and off-season winter study, America’s Boating Club | United States Power Squadrons has announced its 2026 Holiday Special, a curated online course bundle designed to help recreational boaters build confidence and sharpen core seamanship skills before spring launch.

Available now at uspsonline.enrolmart.com/course-packages/2026-holiday-special, the organization states that the 2026 Holiday Special brings together three of the organization’s most practical online seminars for only the price of two—a savings of $34.95! First, All About Marine Radio explains how to operate a VHF radio correctly, for both routine communication and emergency situations, providing a critical safety lifeline far more reliable than cellphones on the water. Second, Confidence in Docking and Undocking: Slow-Speed Maneuvering focuses on close-quarters boat handling, compensating for wind and current, and stress-free docking techniques. Completing the bundle is Introduction to Navigation, which teaches boaters how to combine marine GPS technology with traditional nautical charts to plan and execute safe routes on the water.

“Whether you are shopping for the boater in your life or looking to sharpen your own skills from the comfort of your home this winter, this bundle covers the fundamentals every skipper needs for safe, stress-free fun on the water,” said Mike Wiedel, Chief Commander of America’s Boating Club | United States Power Squadrons, in a news release.

Designed for self-paced online learning, this package is ideal for new boaters wanting to build a strong boating safety foundation as well as experienced skippers brushing up on navigation, communications and close-quarters handling, according to the organization`. America’s Boating Club | United States Power Squadrons members may also apply their valid member coupon code at checkout to receive member pricing.