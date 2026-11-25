The U.S. Coast Guard just released its Recreational Boating Statistics 2025, and the numbers show how much progress boating safety has made in recent years and how much work remains.

The three years ending in 2025 recorded the fewest boating deaths of any three-year stretch since the Coast Guard began keeping records in 1962.

The Coast Guard reported 568 boating deaths and 2,119 injuries in 3,890 recreational boating incidents in 2025. The incidents caused approximately $89 million in property damage. The report covers the 2025 calendar year.

While the record-low three-year average of 563 boating fatalities is cause for celebration, the annual fatality rate did increase slightly from 2024’s all-time low. Deaths rose 2.2% from the previous year, while injuries fell 2.4% and the number of reported incidents rose 0.1%.

“Every life lost on the water leaves a family grieving,” said Jim Emmons, Executive Director of the Water Sports Foundation, in a news release. “The progress over the past three years is encouraging. We want boaters to carry that progress forward by putting on a life jacket before they leave the dock, avoiding impairment while operating a vessel and taking a boating safety course to be prepared for the 2027 boating season.”

What the Report Says About Risk

Drowning remains the most common cause of boating deaths, according to the report, accounting for 78% of boating fatalities for which the cause was known. The Coast Guard reports that 86% of drowning victims were recovered without life jackets. This reiterates the importance for boaters and paddlers to always wear a properly fitted, Coast Guard-approved life jacket suited to their boating activity whenever they’re on the water.

The five primary contributing factors in reported incidents were operator inattention, operator inexperience, improper lookout, machinery failure and excessive speed.

Alcohol remained the leading known contributor to fatal boating incidents, according to the report. The Coast Guard identified drinking as the primary factor in 16% of deaths where the primary cause was known. It is not safe for boaters to consume alcohol or other drugs while boating.

Boating safety instruction remains a priority. Where the operator’s instruction status was known, 72% of deaths occurred aboard vessels whose operators had received no boating safety instruction. It would be incredibly beneficial for new and experienced operators to take a course and practice boat handling in conditions they can manage.

Who is Most at Risk

Collisions with vessels or objects, including groundings, were the most common type of boating incident, according to the report. Collisions accounted for 43% of all incidents, including 16% of deaths and 40% of injuries. That statistic reinforces the importance of keeping a proper lookout, including in familiar waters and especially near ramps, in channels and other places where traffic converges.

The executive summary lists open motorboats, paddlecraft and pontoons as the vessel groups with the highest shares of deaths where vessel type was known, at 43%, 25% and 11%, respectively. Seventy-five percent of drowning victims were aboard vessels shorter than 21 feet.