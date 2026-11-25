Danfords Marina , located on Long Island’s North Shore, will welcome boaters back in mid-May 2027 following a complete rebuild of its marina. Ahead of the 2027 boating season, the entirely rebuilt facility will feature new aluminum docks with Ipe hardwood decking, upgraded shore power and Wi-Fi, enhanced accessibility and accommodations for larger vessels.

The redevelopment project has been underway for the past year with Race Coastal Engineering, Structurmarine, Maffett Loftis Engineering, and Terry Contracting contributing to the project, according to the marina. The rebuild will modernize the marina’s infrastructure and strengthen its capabilities for both seasonal and transient boaters navigating Long Island Sound. While the marina’s overall dock configuration remains similar to its previous layout, select design enhancements provide additional protection during severe weather.

The marina states that infrastructure improvements include new aluminum docks with Ipe hardwood decking and movable cleats, upgraded shore power and Wi-Fi, new electrical pedestals and water connections, stronger piles, ADA-compliant access and updated gangway infrastructure.

New Danfords Marina Accomodations

The rebuilt marina will feature 70 boat slips and 17 yacht slips, accommodating vessels up to 235 feet in length, including wide-beam catamarans. Boaters will also have access to a deep-water fuel dock offering gas, diesel and high-speed diesel, according to the marina, as well as pump-out services through a new pump-out system. Additional amenities include an updated marina office, a new captains’ lounge, Wi-Fi and 24/7 security.

“The complete redevelopment of Danfords Marina represents an important commitment to the long-term future of the facility and its role within the Northeast boating market,” said Katheryn Burchett, Executive Vice President of TPG Marinas, in a news release. “By rebuilding the docks, upgrading essential infrastructure and enhancing the marina’s capabilities to accommodate vessels up to 235 feet, we’ve created a more modern and capable facility that better serves both seasonal and transient boaters. Our goal is to continue strengthening Danfords as a premier destination along Long Island Sound, delivering the quality of facilities and experience that today’s boaters expect.”

A familiar stopover for boaters traveling along Long Island Sound, particularly those making their way north toward Maine, Danfords welcomes both seasonal and transient boaters from across the Northeast. Its boating audience extends from Annapolis to Maine, positioning Port Jefferson as a convenient and appealing destination along the route. With the return of its completely rebuilt marina, Danfords states that it looks forward to welcoming a new season of boaters to the North Shore.

Beyond the marina itself, Danfords offers an integrated waterfront resort experience, with the adjacent Danfords Hotel providing guest rooms for boaters looking to extend their stay on land. The locally owned Black Pearl Seafood Chophouse, located on site, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and hosts private events. The hotel and marina operate as one connected hospitality experience.

Located in the heart of historic Port Jefferson, Danfords Marina offers boaters convenient access to the village’s restaurants, independent boutiques, grocery stores and year-round events, all within walking distance. Its position along Long Island Sound makes it an appealing stop for vessels traveling throughout the Northeast.