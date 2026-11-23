The Islamorada Women’s Sailfish Tournament returns to the Florida Keys Feb. 5-7 hosted by Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing! (LLGF). Female anglers will gather for friendly competition and a weekend of excitement, camaraderie and conservation.

Participants will compete for Top Angler, Top Team, Second and Third Place Teams, according to the organization, plus prizes for Top Mahi, Top Tuna and Top Kingfish. The Top Angler will receive a gold sailfish pendant from DePaula Jewelers.

The kickoff party is set for Feb. 5 at the Islamorada Moose Lodge, according to the organization, with awards on Feb. 7 at Safe Harbor Angler House. Fishing takes place Feb. 6-7, from angler’s own boat or aboard charter boats (limited slots available for early reservations). Registration is open online at www.ladiesletsgofishing.com/islamorada-womens-sailfish-tournament.

Registration is $295 for the first angler and $250 per additional angler on the same boat. Charter boat slots are $1,195 total for two days – reserve early as availability is limited. The host hotel is the Three Waters Resort and Marina, Islamorada, FL.

Upcoming LLGF events with optional or included fishing are:

Feb. 5-7, 2027 Islamorada Women’s Sailfish Tournament Islamorada, FL

March 20-21, 2027 South Gulf Coast Saltwater Weekend Inshore Seminar Fort Myers, FL

April 16-18, 2027 South Florida Offshore Fishing Fort Lauderdale, FL

April 24, 2027 Naples FL Bottom Fishing

May 14-16, 2027 Keys Fishing Screamin’ Reels Learning on the Water Tavernier, FL

Sept. 11 or Nov. 13, 2027 Freshwater Bass Seminar South Florida Dania Beach, FL

Oct. 1-3, 2027 Keys Saltwater Weekend Seminar and fishing Islamorada, FL Keys

The Islamorada Moose Lodge is at 81573 Old Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036. Safe Harbor Angler House is at 80500 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036.