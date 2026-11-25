The recreational boating market remains challenging. New boat sales are down, interest rates are sky high and economic struggles are pushing people to be more frugal with their money.

But despite these difficulties, new proprietary sales data from Seakeeper shows an interesting divide emerging among boatbuilders. From model year 2023 to 2026, Seakeeper Ride OEM partners grew 8%, while the rest of the market declined 23%; Ride partners captured nearly 6% of market share from the rest of the category; and six of the seven best-performing brands based on market share gains are Seakeeper Ride OEM partners.

One comparison is particularly striking in the 23- to 35-foot category. Sportsman Boats, which offers Seakeeper Ride as standard equipment, grew sales 37% from 2023 to 2026, while sales for a comparable builder that does not offer Ride as standard equipment declined by 22%.

Clearly, the partners that made a bet on the Seakeeper Ride technology won.

“When we launched Seakeeper Ride back in late 2022, we boldly claimed that we could help our early partners capture market share and grow their business alongside us,” says Will Cimino, CCO of Seakeeper. “And while that was a bold claim, the performance speaks for itself. We’re not selling snake oil to people. This isn’t some make believe magic. These are real, objective results that we’re providing our customers. And I think Sportsman’s results speak for themselves.”

Educating Boaters

As enticing as the sales data is, these numbers aren’t built by simply tossing a product out into the open water and hoping it catches a wave. There’s a lot of work that goes into marketing an expensive technology, particularly with educating boaters on just how beneficial the technology is for their vessels.

“There’s been a big partnership on the sales and marketing front to ensure we’re educating customers about what this new technology is because when you introduce it to someone for the first time, they don’t have a reference point to compare it against,” Cimino says.

Having only launched just a few years ago, Seakeeper Ride has some distinctive features that are different from the Seakeeper Gyro, the company’s first product launch. Educating boaters on the core differences is key. Otherwise, why should they install Seakeeper Ride?

Seakeeper Ride is the first and only Vessel Attitude Control System™ on the market because of the speed at which it can detect motions and respond to eliminate them before they’re felt on board. Due to this speed, it can eliminate up to 70% of underway pitch and roll for complete underway stabilization.

While all this information seems great and helpful, what does it ultimately mean for the boater? This is where proper education comes into play.

“You have to get the product out into the field,” Cimino says. “Buzz starts to build, and then ultimately people are showing up saying, ‘I tried this on my friend’s boat, and I’m not buying a boat without this again.’ And that’s the dynamic that’s really worked for Sportsman over the last few years.”

The problem right now isn’t that people aren’t buying boats. People are just being more picky about what they spend their money on.

And this is exactly why Seakeeper Ride is seeing an increase in sales. Customers are seeing firsthand just how beneficial the technology can be on a boat, and they believe it’s worth spending their money on.

Boaters Desire Technology

While Seakeeper’s sales data doesn’t suggest that Ride alone is accounting for these gains, it does pose a bigger question for the industry: as consumers become more selective, are boats that offer meaningful technology and a demonstrably better ownership experience becoming easier for dealers to sell?

According to Cimino, technology is becoming a standard on boats.

“If you look across the models that integrated the Seakeeper Ride, we’re offered as a standard feature on already 300 different boat models,” he says. “Over 100 OEMs are offering to keep Ride as a standard feature, and we’ve only been around since 2022. That adoption trend has happened very quickly.”

And it certainly says something about the types of boats that OEMs are looking to sell. They wouldn’t integrate expensive technology onto a vessel if they thought nobody would buy it.

“These builders are essentially saying that they want to proactively give this option to customers, but then customers are also essentially saying that they want this product and expect it to be on board their boats,” Cimino says. “When you look at our gyroscopic stabilizers, we’ve been in the market for about 18 years now. In our core market, we’re on over 60% of every new boat built this year. We are now a standard on the vast majority of boats.”